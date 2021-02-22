WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 21, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

229 AM PST Mon Feb 22 2021

Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties-

Including the cities of Clarkston and Pomeroy

229 AM PST Mon Feb 22 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Very windy. Southwest wind 20 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 60 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter

of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain or snow overnight. Snow level 2500 feet overnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Windy. West wind 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 55 mph decreasing to 45 mph overnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Windy.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

229 AM PST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and mountain snow likely in the

morning, then rain and mountain snow in the afternoon. Mountain

snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in

the lower 40s to lower 50s. Very windy. Southwest wind 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 70 mph decreasing to 60 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and mountain snow in the evening,

then a chance of rain and mountain snow overnight. Mountain snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 4500 feet in the evening.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Windy. West wind 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulations.

Highs in the 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

229 AM PST Mon Feb 22 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Breezy.

West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

229 AM PST Mon Feb 22 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s to lower 50s. Windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Windy. West wind

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph decreasing to 40 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Breezy. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

229 AM PST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow. Snow level

4000 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then mostly clear with a chance of snow overnight. Snow

level 3000 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph

overnight, Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 25 mph overnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Patchy fog. Lows 18 to 23.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 30s to lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 19 to 23.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Lows 19 to 23.

Wenatchee Area-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, and Cashmere

229 AM PST Mon Feb 22 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Breezy. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 40 mph decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

less than a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow overnight. Snow level 2500 feet in

the evening. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Windy. West wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet in

the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Waterville and Mansfield

229 AM PST Mon Feb 22 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow in

the evening. Snow level 2500 feet in the evening. Lows in the

upper 20s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

229 AM PST Mon Feb 22 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 PM PST TUESDAY FOR THE CASCADE CREST INCLUDING HIGHWAY

2 BETWEEN COLES CORNER AND STEVENS PASS...

.TODAY...Rain and mountain snow. Mountain snow accumulation of

5 to 11 inches. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the mid to upper

40s. Breezy. North wind 5 to 15 mph in the morning, becoming

light, Gusts up to 30 mph. In the mountains, west wind 15 to

25 mph, Gusts up to 55 mph decreasing to 40 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then a chance of snow overnight.

Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. Windy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Breezy. West wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph, except west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph in the mountains.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 15 to 21. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of snow. Lows 19 to 25. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 24.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

229 AM PST Mon Feb 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow in

the evening. Snow level 2500 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

