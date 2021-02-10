WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 9, 2021

_____

408 FPUS56 KOTX 101008

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

208 AM PST Wed Feb 10 2021

WAZ036-110000-

Spokane Area-

Including the cities of Spokane, Cheney, Davenport, and Rockford

208 AM PST Wed Feb 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. Light wind,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 9 to 12. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs 16 to 19. Breezy.

Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Wind

chill readings 10 below to 3 above zero.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows 3 to 5. Windy. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph. Wind chill readings 15 below to

zero.

.FRIDAY...Bitterly cold. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Highs 17 to 19. Breezy. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph. Wind chill readings 2 below to 17 below

zero.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 6 to 8.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 20s. Lows 6 to 14.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 17 to 19.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s to

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

$$

WAZ031-110000-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

208 AM PST Wed Feb 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 12 to 17.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs in the lower

to mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows

8 to 12. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

15 to 19. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Lows 8 to 13. Highs 19 to 23.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 18 to 20.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Not as cold. Snow likely. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

$$

WAZ034-110000-

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

208 AM PST Wed Feb 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. North wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 17 to 20. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. Windy. North wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 9 to 12. Windy. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph. Wind chill readings 7 below to 3 above zero.

.FRIDAY...Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 20s. Breezy. Northeast wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Wind chill readings

10 below to zero.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 12 to 14.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s. Lows 12 to 16.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Lows 18 to 20. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

WAZ035-110000-

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

208 AM PST Wed Feb 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. North

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 16. North wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 20s. Windy. Northeast wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Wind chill readings

9 below to 4 above zero.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows 5 to 9. Windy. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph. Wind chill readings 14 below to

zero.

.FRIDAY...Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs 19 to 22. Windy. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph. Wind chill readings 1 below to 16 below

zero.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 8 to 12.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of snow. Lows 12 to 14. Highs in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Snow likely. Lows 17 to

19. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 19 to 21.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

$$

WAZ037-038-110000-

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

208 AM PST Wed Feb 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

.TONIGHT...Very cold. Partly cloudy. Lows 2 to 10. Gusts up to

20 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, colder. Highs 16 to 19. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy. Lows 2 below to

5 above zero. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Bitterly cold. Partly sunny. Highs 17 to 21.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 2 to 8.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 20s. Lows 3 to 13.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Lows 14 to 18. Highs in the upper 20s

to lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 17 to 21.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

$$

WAZ041-044-110000-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

208 AM PST Wed Feb 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 20s. North wind 5 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 8 to 15. North wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

17 to 22. Breezy. North wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Wind chill readings 9 below to 3 above zero.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows 6 to 10. Breezy. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph. Wind chill readings 11 below to

zero.

.FRIDAY...Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs 18 to 22. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 8 to 12.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of snow. Lows 13 to 15. Highs in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 16 to 18. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 18 to 22.

.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid

30s.

$$

WAZ042-110000-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

208 AM PST Wed Feb 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.TONIGHT...Very cold. Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 4 to

14. Gusts up to 20 mph increasing to 30 mph overnight. In the

mountains, gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Bitterly cold. Partly sunny. A chance of snow. Highs

16 to 21. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows 1 to 8. Breezy. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Bitterly cold. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Highs 17 to 21.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 5 to 11.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

19 to 23.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of snow. Lows 9 to 15. Highs in the 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Lows 13 to 19. Highs in the upper 20s

to lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 17 to 25.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 30s.

$$

WAZ043-110000-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

208 AM PST Wed Feb 10 2021

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 11 AM PST

THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 20s, North wind 5 to 15 mph,

Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Very cold. Partly cloudy. Lows 4 to 12. North wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 40 mph overnight.

Wind chill readings 12 below to 3 above zero.

.THURSDAY...Bitterly cold. Mostly sunny. Highs 17 to 22. Breezy.

North wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Wind chill

readings 1 below to 16 below zero.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy. Lows 4 to 9.

Breezy. North wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Wind

chill readings 13 below to zero.

.FRIDAY...Bitterly cold. Partly sunny. Highs 18 to 23. North wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 8 to 12.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of snow. Lows 13 to 15. Highs in the 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Lows 17 to 19. Highs in the upper 20s

to lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to 21. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather