Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

243 AM PST Fri Jan 29 2021

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

243 AM PST Fri Jan 29 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Patchy

fog overnight. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the 40s. Breezy. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and mountain snow showers. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

243 AM PST Fri Jan 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 40s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and freezing rain.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

243 AM PST Fri Jan 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 30s to

lower 40s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows around 30.

South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

snow in the morning, then a chance of rain or snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s

to lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

243 AM PST Fri Jan 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Areas of fog in the

morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Patchy

fog overnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of snow

in the morning, then a chance of rain or snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows in

the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in

the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain or snow likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in

the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

18 to 25. Highs in the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

243 AM PST Fri Jan 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow overnight.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Snow level

1500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Snow level 2500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the upper

30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

243 AM PST Fri Jan 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Patchy

fog overnight. Lows in the 20s.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the

mountains. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the mid

to upper 30s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows in

the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in

the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

243 AM PST Fri Jan 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid to upper

30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Patchy

fog overnight. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the

mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain or snow likely. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs in the

upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulations.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s

to lower 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

