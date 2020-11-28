WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

212 AM PST Sat Nov 28 2020

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

212 AM PST Sat Nov 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 20s to

lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Windy. South wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 30s. Lows in

the mid to upper 20s.

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

212 AM PST Sat Nov 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. Light wind, becoming north 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 40s. North

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 30s. Lows

in the 20s.

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

212 AM PST Sat Nov 28 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to upper

20s. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East wind

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to

upper 30s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

212 AM PST Sat Nov 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 30s to

lower 40s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to upper

20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 30s to

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog. Highs in the lower to mid

30s.

Wenatchee Area-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, and Cashmere

212 AM PST Sat Nov 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy dense

fog. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to upper

20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs

in the 30s. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 30s. Lows

in the mid to upper 20s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

212 AM PST Sat Nov 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog. Highs in the upper 30s

to mid 40s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid to upper

30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph in the mountains.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s. Highs

in the 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy

fog. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 30s. Lows

in the 20s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

212 AM PST Sat Nov 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 30s to

lower 40s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Waterville and Mansfield

212 AM PST Sat Nov 28 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid to upper

20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid to upper

30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

