WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 19, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

131 AM PST Fri Nov 20 2020

WAZ031-210000-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

131 AM PST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph overnight, Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s

to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain and mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain or snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows around 30.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

WAZ034-210000-

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

131 AM PST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. South

wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning, becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

WAZ035-210000-

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

131 AM PST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper

30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

WAZ037-038-210000-

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

131 AM PST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s

to lower 40s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Areas of fog overnight. Lows in the 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 30s to

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the 20s. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

WAZ041-210000-

Wenatchee Area-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, and Cashmere

131 AM PST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower

40s.

WAZ042-210000-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

131 AM PST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Gusts up to 25 mph in the mountains.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the mountains.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the mid 30s

to lower 40s.

WAZ043-210000-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

131 AM PST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

WAZ044-210000-

Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Waterville and Mansfield

131 AM PST Fri Nov 20 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 20s. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

