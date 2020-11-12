WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

256 AM PST Thu Nov 12 2020

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

256 AM PST Thu Nov 12 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. South wind

5 to 15 mph, except southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph in the mountains.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow likely overnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows in

the upper 20s to lower 30s. Breezy. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph, except southwest 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow likely in the morning, then rain or snow

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Highs in

the lower 40s, South wind 10 to 20 mph, Gusts up to 30 mph.

Windy. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulations.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Windy. West wind 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain or snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the

upper 20s to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the

40s.

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

256 AM PST Thu Nov 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 30s to lower 40s. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Not as

cool. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 30s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Highs around 50.

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

256 AM PST Thu Nov 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the evening, then

rain or snow likely overnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the 40s. Windy. South wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Windy. West wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain or snow. Lows around 30. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

256 AM PST Thu Nov 12 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow

overnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches valleys and 1 to

3 inches in the mountains. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then rain or

snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Light mountain snow

accumulations. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain and mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in

the 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain and high mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Wenatchee Area-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, and Cashmere

256 AM PST Thu Nov 12 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid to upper

30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow overnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in

the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then rain or snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up

to 2 inches. Snow level 2000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Breezy.

West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs in the 40s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the 40s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

256 AM PST Thu Nov 12 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE

FRIDAY NIGHT FOR THE CASCADE CREST INCLUDING HIGHWAY 2 BETWEEN

COLES CORNER AND STEVENS PASS...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A 50 percent chance of snow

in the afternoon. Highs in the 30s.

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow likely overnight. Snow

may be heavy at times in the evening. Snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches valleys and 4 to 8 inches in the mountains. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Gusts up to 30 mph in the mountains. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the afternoon.

Snow accumulation up to 2 inches valleys and 3 to 7 inches in the

mountains. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. In the mountains,

gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows in

the upper 20s to lower 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s

to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Light mountain snow

accumulations. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely. Lows in the 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and mountain snow. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the

30s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

256 AM PST Thu Nov 12 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a chance of

snow overnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows in the

upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then rain or

snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or

snow. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain or snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the upper

30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the 40s.

Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Waterville and Mansfield

256 AM PST Thu Nov 12 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the

mid to upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

rain or snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Breezy. West wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Breezy.

West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain or snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the

upper 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s.

