WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 5, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
206 AM PDT Sun Sep 6 2020
WAZ033-062300-
Washington Palouse-
Including the cities of Pullman, Colfax, Rosalia, La Crosse,
Oakesdale, Tekoa, and Uniontown
206 AM PDT Sun Sep 6 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 5 PM PDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 5 to 10 mph
with gusts to around 20 mph in the evening, becoming light.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny, haze. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon.
Not as warm. Highs in the 70s. Windy. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to northeast 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust. Lows in the upper 30s
to mid 40s. Breezy. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 45 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. East wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.
Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s to lower
90s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
WAZ031-062300-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
206 AM PDT Sun Sep 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Gusts up to
20 mph in the evening.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 60s to mid
70s. Windy. North wind 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Windy.
Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. East wind
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s
to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.
WAZ034-062300-
Moses Lake Area-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy
206 AM PDT Sun Sep 6 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid
90s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning, then blowing dust in the
afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Very
windy. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph
shifting to the northeast 20 to 35 mph with gusts to around
55 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of blowing dust. Lows in the mid 40s
to lower 50s. Breezy. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 45 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Northeast wind
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s to mid
90s. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.
WAZ035-062300-
Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,
and Coulee City
206 AM PDT Sun Sep 6 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph overnight.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Haze.
Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the
mid to upper 70s. Very windy. North wind 10 to 20 mph shifting to
the northeast 20 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of blowing dust. Lows in the lower
to mid 40s. Windy. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 45 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East wind 5 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s to
lower 90s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
WAZ037-062300-
Northeast Mountains-
Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,
and Kettle Falls
206 AM PDT Sun Sep 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Haze. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 60s to lower
70s. Windy. North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph
shifting to the northeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around
45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s
to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
WAZ038-062300-
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
206 AM PDT Sun Sep 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
North wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph overnight. In
the mountains, northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph shifting to the north with gusts to around 35 mph
overnight.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain showers. Not as warm. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s. Windy. North wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to
35 mph increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.
East wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s
to lower 90s. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.
WAZ041-062300-
Wenatchee Area-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, and Cashmere
206 AM PDT Sun Sep 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. Northwest wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Not as
warm. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Windy. North wind 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
East wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid
90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
WAZ044-062300-
Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Waterville and Mansfield
206 AM PDT Sun Sep 6 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Breezy.
West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the
northwest with gusts to around 35 mph overnight.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the morning, then
areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs in the
mid to upper 70s. Very windy. North wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts
to around 50 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. East wind
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. East wind 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to lower
90s. Lows in the 50s.
WAZ042-062300-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
206 AM PDT Sun Sep 6 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Gusts up to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph overnight.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s to lower
80s. Windy. North wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
40s to upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s
to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
WAZ043-062300-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
206 AM PDT Sun Sep 6 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Gusts up to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Breezy.
North wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph overnight.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Not as warm. Highs in
the mid 70s to lower 80s. Windy. North wind 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to around 50 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
40s to upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid
90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
