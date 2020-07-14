WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Monday, July 13, 2020

144 FPUS56 KOTX 140907

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

206 AM PDT Tue Jul 14 2020

WAZ031-142300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

206 AM PDT Tue Jul 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the 80s. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

WAZ034-142300-

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

206 AM PDT Tue Jul 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. West wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

WAZ035-142300-

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

206 AM PDT Tue Jul 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. East wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

WAZ038-142300-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

206 AM PDT Tue Jul 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

$$

WAZ041-044-142300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

206 AM PDT Tue Jul 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind

5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

WAZ042-142300-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

206 AM PDT Tue Jul 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

$$

WAZ043-142300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

206 AM PDT Tue Jul 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

$$

