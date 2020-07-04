WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Friday, July 3, 2020

562 FPUS56 KOTX 040907

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

206 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020

WAZ031-042300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

206 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

$$

WAZ034-042300-

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

206 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

$$

WAZ035-042300-

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

206 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. South wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Light

wind.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ038-042300-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

206 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the 50s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ041-044-042300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

206 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to

mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ042-042300-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

206 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Lows

in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the 50s.

$$

WAZ043-042300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

206 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in

the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

$$

