WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 28, 2020
204 FPUS56 KOTX 290932
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
231 AM PDT Mon Jun 29 2020
WAZ031-292300-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
231 AM PDT Mon Jun 29 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less
than a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of rain showers overnight. Lows in
the lower 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph
overnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts
less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to
lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.
$$
WAZ034-292300-
Moses Lake Area-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy
231 AM PDT Mon Jun 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Northwest wind
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Breezy. West wind 10 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s. Lows in
the lower 50s to lower 60s.
$$
WAZ035-292300-
Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,
and Coulee City
231 AM PDT Mon Jun 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. North wind 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Breezy. Southwest
wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. West wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid to
upper 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid
80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
$$
WAZ038-292300-
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
231 AM PDT Mon Jun 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the 70s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch, except higher
amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to
lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 70s to
lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
$$
WAZ041-044-292300-
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
231 AM PDT Mon Jun 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. North wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Breezy. Northwest wind
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Windy. West wind
15 to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Breezy. Northwest wind
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s to
mid 80s. Lows in the 50s.
$$
WAZ042-292300-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
231 AM PDT Mon Jun 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest wind
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s to
upper 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs
in the mid 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s
to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s to lower
80s. Lows in the 50s.
$$
WAZ043-292300-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
231 AM PDT Mon Jun 29 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. North wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 5 to
15 mph in the evening, becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest wind
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in
the upper 60s to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
$$
