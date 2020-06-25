WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 24, 2020

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

216 AM PDT Thu Jun 25 2020

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

216 AM PDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

216 AM PDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower to mid 90s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning,

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Highs in the lower

70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

216 AM PDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 80s to lower 90s. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning,

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s to lower

80s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the 70s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

216 AM PDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the 80s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Lows in the 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

216 AM PDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 80s to lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

60s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the 50s. Highs in the upper 60s

to upper 70s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

216 AM PDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 80s to lower 90s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Not as warm. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Lows

in the upper 40s to upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s. Lows

in the 50s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

216 AM PDT Thu Jun 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s to lower

80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Lows in the

50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Highs in

the lower 70s to lower 80s.

