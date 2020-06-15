WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 14, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

216 AM PDT Mon Jun 15 2020

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

216 AM PDT Mon Jun 15 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an

inch possible.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers in the evening, then a chance of

rain showers overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. West wind 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Warmer. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Moses Lake Area-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, and Quincy

216 AM PDT Mon Jun 15 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to lower

70s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s to lower 70s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur,

and Coulee City

216 AM PDT Mon Jun 15 2020

.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a

tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of

an inch.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the

60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 80s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

216 AM PDT Mon Jun 15 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less

than a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the

lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

216 AM PDT Mon Jun 15 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

South wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the

evening, becoming light. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the

60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 80s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

216 AM PDT Mon Jun 15 2020

.TODAY...A chance of rain and high mountain snow in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Little or no high mountain snow

accumulation. Snow level 6000 feet in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

high mountain snow showers. Snow level 6500 feet, lowering to

5500 feet overnight. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow

showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Little or no mountain snow accumulation. Snow level

5000 feet, rising to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the

60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Snow level 6500 feet. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the

lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

216 AM PDT Mon Jun 15 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

South wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

