Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

221 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020

WAZ031-162300-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

221 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers overnight.

Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

small hail. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the 50s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

WAZ034-035-162300-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

221 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 60s.

WAZ038-162300-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

221 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain showers overnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter

of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and small hail in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

small hail. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, mountain

snow showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to lower

60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

WAZ041-044-162300-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

221 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

60s. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain

showers overnight. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of an inch possible.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely

and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

Rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

WAZ042-162300-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

221 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half

of an inch possible.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts up to a half of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and high mountain snow showers. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and high

mountain snow showers. Snow level 6500 feet. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, high

mountain snow showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the 40s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

high mountain snow showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and high mountain snow showers. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow showers. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

WAZ043-162300-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

221 AM PDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then

rain showers overnight. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts between a

tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and small hail in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts up to a half of an inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the 60s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

