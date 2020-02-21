WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 20, 2020
729 FPUS56 KOTX 211049
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
249 AM PST Fri Feb 21 2020
IDZ001-004-220100-
Northern Panhandle-Central Panhandle Mountains-
Including the cities of Sandpoint, Rathdrum, Bonners Ferry,
Priest River, Eastport, Kellogg, St Maries, Pinehurst, Osburn,
Wallace, and Mullan
249 AM PST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain or snow. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the
upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers. Moderate snow accumulations
possible. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow
showers. Highs around 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or
snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s.
$$
WAZ031-220100-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
249 AM PST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph overnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Gusts up
to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Snow level 4000 feet.
Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around
35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain or snow showers likely. Light snow
accumulations. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
40s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
$$
WAZ034-035-220100-
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
249 AM PST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
Light wind.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Light wind, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower
30s. Light wind.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.
Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 40 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to
mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
$$
WAZ037-038-220100-
Northeast Mountains-Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,
Kettle Falls, Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
249 AM PST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower
30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or
snow showers. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.
Highs in the 40s.
$$
WAZ041-044-220100-
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
249 AM PST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly sunny. Highs in
the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower
30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain or snow likely. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs in the
40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain or snow showers. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s
to lower 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
$$
WAZ042-220100-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
249 AM PST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly sunny. Highs in
the lower to mid 40s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the 40s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain or snow. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the
upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the
upper 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s. Highs
in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or
snow. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent
chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the
mid 40s to lower 50s.
$$
WAZ043-220100-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
249 AM PST Fri Feb 21 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Gusts up to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower
30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the 40s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s
to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
$$
