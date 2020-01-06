WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 5, 2020

126 FPUS56 KOTX 061034

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

234 AM PST Mon Jan 6 2020

WAZ031-070030-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

234 AM PST Mon Jan 6 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow in the morning, then rain or snow in the afternoon.

Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Blowing snow in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Snow level

4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Very windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph, except southwest 30 to

45 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation near 100

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of blowing mountain snow in the

evening. A chance of rain and mountain snow in the evening, then

rain and mountain snow likely overnight. Mountain snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s. Very windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph, except

southwest 30 to 45 mph in the mountains. Gusts up to 55 mph

decreasing to 45 mph overnight. In the mountains, gusts up to

70 mph decreasing to 55 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and mountain snow likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain and mountain snow in the

afternoon. Mountain snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level

4500 feet. Highs in the 40s. Breezy. South wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph, except southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph, except southwest 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 55 mph in the mountains.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Patchy blowing snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Windy.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the upper

20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Patchy blowing snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy, snow. Areas of blowing snow. Lows around

30. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Patchy blowing snow. Highs in the 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Patchy blowing snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Patchy

blowing snow. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

$$

WAZ032-070030-

Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties-

Including the cities of Clarkston and Pomeroy

234 AM PST Mon Jan 6 2020

.TODAY...Rain or snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level

2500 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph increasing

to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely overnight. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Windy.

Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to

35 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South

wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain or snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the mid

20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

$$

WAZ033-036-070030-

Washington Palouse-Spokane Area-

Including the cities of Pullman, Colfax, Rosalia, La Crosse,

Oakesdale, Tekoa, Uniontown, Spokane, Cheney, Davenport,

and Rockford

234 AM PST Mon Jan 6 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then rain or snow likely in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely overnight. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Windy.

Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

quarter of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Breezy. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half

of an inch possible.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Windy. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Highs in the 30s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s to

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

$$

WAZ034-035-070030-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

234 AM PST Mon Jan 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph decreasing to 30 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Windy. South wind 15 to 25 mph. Rainfall

amounts less than a quarter of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the 30s. Breezy. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Windy.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the 20s. Highs in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of snow. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

$$

WAZ037-070030-

Northeast Mountains-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

and Kettle Falls

234 AM PST Mon Jan 6 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO

4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow in the morning, then rain or snow in the afternoon.

Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow accumulation of

2 to 5 inches valleys and 4 to 9 inches in the mountains. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. In the mountains, gusts up to 30 mph increasing to

40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely in the evening, then

rain and mountain snow overnight. Mountain snow accumulation up

to 2 inches. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph in the mountains. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the evening. In the mountains, gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and mountain snow. Mountain snow accumulation of

2 to 5 inches. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph, except south 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Light snow accumulations. Snow

level 3500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the mountains. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 22.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Patchy

freezing fog. Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 15 to 19.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows 19 to 27.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

mid to upper 20s.

$$

WAZ038-070030-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

234 AM PST Mon Jan 6 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO

4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow in the morning, then rain or snow in the afternoon.

Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches valleys and 2 to 5 inches in

the mountains. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. South wind 15 to 25 mph in the

mountains. In the mountains, gusts up to 25 mph increasing to

40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then rain or snow likely overnight. Snow accumulation up

to 1 inch. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow in the

morning, then rain and mountain snow likely in the afternoon.

Mountain snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 4000 feet.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. In the mountains, south wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Snow level 3500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. South

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 30s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in

the mountains.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

15 to 23. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Lows 16 to 26.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows 16 to 26.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

20s.

$$

WAZ041-044-070030-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

234 AM PST Mon Jan 6 2020

.TODAY...Snow in the morning, then a chance of rain or snow in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the

upper 30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then rain or snow likely overnight. No snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening, becoming

light. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Breezy.

West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows 18 to 22. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

$$

WAZ042-070030-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

234 AM PST Mon Jan 6 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING

FOR THE CASCADE CREST INCLUDING HIGHWAY 2 BETWEEN COLES CORNER

AND STEVENS PASS...

.TODAY...Snow in the morning, then rain or snow in the afternoon.

Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Areas of blowing snow in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 3 to

7 inches valleys and 10 to 21 inches in the mountains. Snow level

4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Breezy. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Southwest wind 20 to

30 mph in the mountains. In the mountains, gusts up to 45 mph

increasing to 60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and mountain snow. Patchy blowing mountain snow.

Mountain snow accumulation of 5 to 10 inches. Snow level

5000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Breezy. West wind

5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. In the mountains,

southwest wind 20 to 30 mph, Gusts up to 55 mph decreasing to

45 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain and mountain snow in the morning,

then rain and mountain snow in the afternoon. Areas of blowing

mountain snow in the morning. Patchy blowing mountain snow in the

afternoon. Mountain snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Mountain snow accumulation of 4 to 9 inches. Snow level

4500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Breezy. Southwest

wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the mountains.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Patchy blowing snow. Light snow

accumulations. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows in the 20s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Patchy blowing snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Breezy. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Lows 17 to 23. Highs in the upper 20s

to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Patchy blowing snow. Highs in

the mid 20s to lower 30s. Lows 17 to 26. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows 16 to 26.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 20s.

$$

WAZ043-070030-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

234 AM PST Mon Jan 6 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Snow in the morning, then a chance of rain or snow in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the

mid to upper 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then rain or snow likely overnight. No snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 25 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows in

the upper 20s to lower 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 22.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Lows 18 to 26.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows 17 to 26.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

20s.

$$

