WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 31, 2019

108 FPUS56 KOTX 011059

ZFPOTX

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

259 AM PST Wed Jan 1 2020

WAZ031-020015-

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

259 AM PST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TODAY...Rain and a chance of thunderstorms. Snow level 5000

feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Windy. West wind 20 to 30

mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 90

percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of an inch possible, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow

showers. Snow level 4000 feet in the evening. Lows in the upper

20s to lower 30s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph decreasing to 35 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers. Highs in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the lower 30s. South wind 20 to 30 mph in the mountains.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s to

lower 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph,

except south 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the

mountains.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 30s.

WAZ034-035-020015-

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

259 AM PST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Windy.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South wind 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s to

lower 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

WAZ037-020015-

Northeast Mountains-

Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,

and Kettle Falls

259 AM PST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and mountain snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level

4000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph. Gusts to around 35 mph in the mountains. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Lows in the

mid to upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. West

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the mountains.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the

mountains. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Not as cool.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the 20s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows in the 20s.

WAZ038-020015-

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

259 AM PST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind

15 to 25 mph in the mountains.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s. West wind 15 to 25 mph

in the mountains. In the mountains, gusts up to 35 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s. In the mountains, gusts up to

30 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph in the

mountains. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Not as cool.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s.

WAZ041-044-020015-

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

259 AM PST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain,

freezing rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the 30s.

WAZ042-020015-

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

259 AM PST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TODAY...Rain and mountain snow. Mountain snow accumulation of

3 to 5 inches. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. Windy. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the 20s. Windy. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph in the mountains.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the mountains.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Windy, snow. Moderate snow accumulations possible.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

WAZ043-020015-

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

259 AM PST Wed Jan 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Snow level

2500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s.

