WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Monday, December 30, 2019
111 FPUS56 KOTX 311102
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
302 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019
WAZ031-010015-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
302 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow early in the morning. A
chance of rain in the morning, then rain or snow likely in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 4000 feet
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. South wind
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing mountain snow in the evening. Rain and
mountain snow in the evening, then rain overnight. Mountain snow
accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Windy.
Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance
of precipitation near 100 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and mountain snow
likely in the afternoon. Mountain snow may be heavy at times in
the afternoon. Mountain snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow
level 5000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Windy. Southwest
wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph, except west 30 to
45 mph with gusts to around 65 mph in the mountains. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Windy. West wind
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or
snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph, except southwest 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to around 45 mph in the mountains.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or
snow. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.
Highs in the 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and mountain snow. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of snow. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.
Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
snow. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the mid to upper 30s.
$$
WAZ034-035-010015-
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
302 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow early in the
morning, then rain or snow likely. Snow accumulation up to
1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Light wind, becoming
south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow. Lows in the
30s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around
35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s
to lower 50s. Windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to
45 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower
30s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around
35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or
snow. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the 40s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
$$
WAZ038-010015-
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
302 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Patchy freezing fog early in the morning. Snow
likely early in the morning, then snow in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. South
wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains. In the mountains, gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a
chance of rain or snow overnight. Little or no snow accumulation
valleys and up to 1 inch in the mountains. Snow level 3500 feet.
Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph overnight.
Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the
mountains. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 40s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph in the mountains.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower
40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 20s. Highs
in the lower to mid 30s.
$$
WAZ041-044-010015-
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
302 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog early in the
morning. A chance of rain or snow early in the morning, then a
chance of snow in the morning. Rain and snow likely in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 3000 feet
early in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the
evening, then a chance of rain overnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph
overnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain. Not as cool.
Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the 20s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or
snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the mid
30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in
the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in
the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the
mid to upper 30s.
$$
WAZ042-010015-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
302 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Patchy freezing fog early in the morning. A
chance of snow early in the morning, then rain or snow in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches valleys and 3 to
7 inches in the mountains. Snow level 4500 feet in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph in
the mountains. In the mountains, gusts up to 35 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain and mountain snow. Patchy blowing mountain snow.
Mountain snow accumulation of 5 to 11 inches. Snow level
4500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Windy. West wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph, except west 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to around 55 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Rain or
snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Snow level 3500 feet.
Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Windy. West wind 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph, except west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
around 55 mph in the mountains. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulations. Lows 18 to 25.
Windy. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph, except
west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the mountains.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the lower to mid 30s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 40 mph in the mountains.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows in
the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of snow. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the lower
20s to lower 30s.
$$
WAZ043-010015-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
302 AM PST Tue Dec 31 2019
.REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog early in the
morning. A chance of snow early in the morning, then snow likely
in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the
mid to upper 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph early in the morning. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a
chance of rain or snow overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the lower to
mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Highs
in the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of rain or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid
30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to
upper 20s. Highs in the 30s.
$$
