WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 28, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

229 AM PST Fri Nov 29 2019

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

229 AM PST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, becoming cloudy. Highs in

the mid 20s to lower 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows 17 to 19. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 21.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the mid to upper

30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain or snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the

upper 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in the

mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

229 AM PST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. North wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 16 to 18. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Light

wind, becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 19. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 26.

Highs in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain or snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid to upper

30s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

229 AM PST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 13 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 13 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of flurries. Highs in the upper

20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows 19 to

25.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid

30s. Lows 19 to 28.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

30s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

229 AM PST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows 15 to 18.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 14 to 18.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Highs in the upper

20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 17 to 21. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to

26. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows in

the 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

229 AM PST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 18.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 11 to 18. East wind 5 to

15 mph in the mountains.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of flurries. Highs in the upper

20s to mid 30s. East wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of flurries. Lows 15 to

23.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 30s. Lows

16 to 26.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to

lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the 30s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

229 AM PST Fri Nov 29 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. North wind 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 19. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 18.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of flurries. Highs in the upper

20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

Highs in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid to upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

mid to upper 30s.

