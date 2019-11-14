WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 13, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho

National Weather Service Spokane WA

259 AM PST Thu Nov 14 2019

Northeast Blue Mountains-

Including the cities of Anatone and Peola

259 AM PST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. In the

mountains, southwest wind 15 to 25 mph, Gusts up to 25 mph

increasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-

Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,

Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City

259 AM PST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

30s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows

in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Okanogan Highlands-

Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda

259 AM PST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and mountain

snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the mountains.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain

snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

high mountain snow. Lows in the 30s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Patchy

fog. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-

Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,

Waterville, and Mansfield

259 AM PST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Rain likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s.

East Slopes Northern Cascades-

Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,

Stehekin, and Conconully

259 AM PST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and high

mountain snow overnight. Snow level 6000 feet. Lows in the upper

20s to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain and mountain snow likely. Mountain snow

accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s. In the mountains, southwest wind 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the mountains.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

high mountain snow. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain and high mountain snow. Lows in the

lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Okanogan Valley-

Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,

Oroville, and Nespelem

259 AM PST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s.

