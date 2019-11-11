WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 10, 2019
_____
972 FPUS56 KOTX 111035
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
235 AM PST Mon Nov 11 2019
WAZ031-120130-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
235 AM PST Mon Nov 11 2019
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to
30 mph. In the mountains, southwest wind 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 40s to
lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s
to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
$$
WAZ034-035-120130-
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
235 AM PST Mon Nov 11 2019
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 40s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower
30s. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
to mid 30s. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 40s to
lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs in the lower to mid
50s.
$$
WAZ038-120130-
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
235 AM PST Mon Nov 11 2019
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly sunny. Highs in
the lower to mid 40s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet.
Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph in
the mountains. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower
30s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower to mid
40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and mountain
snow. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in
the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
40s.
$$
WAZ041-044-120130-
Wenatchee Area-Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere,
Waterville, and Mansfield
235 AM PST Mon Nov 11 2019
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower
30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower to mid
40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower to mid
40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to
lower 50s.
$$
WAZ042-120130-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
235 AM PST Mon Nov 11 2019
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of mountain snow
overnight. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow in
the morning, then rain and mountain snow likely in the afternoon.
Mountain snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 5500 feet.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon. In the mountains, southwest wind 5 to 15 mph shifting
to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
and mountain snow. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to
mid 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the
mountains.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower to mid
40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
mountain snow. Lows in the 30s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and mountain
snow. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
and mountain snow. Lows in the 30s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and mountain
snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
high mountain snow. Lows in the 30s.
.SUNDAY...Rain and high mountain snow likely. Highs in the mid
40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
$$
WAZ043-120130-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
235 AM PST Mon Nov 11 2019
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower to mid
40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy
fog. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in
the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 40s to lower 50s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather