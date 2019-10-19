WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast for Friday, October 18, 2019
_____
177 FPUS56 KOTX 190941
ZFPOTX
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho
National Weather Service Spokane WA
241 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019
WAZ031-192330-
Northeast Blue Mountains-
Including the cities of Anatone and Peola
241 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT SUNDAY ABOVE
4500 FEET...
.TODAY...Rain and mountain snow in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. No mountain snow accumulation. Snow level 4500 feet.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain and
mountain snow overnight. Little or no mountain snow accumulation.
Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Windy. West
wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph, except west 20 to
35 mph in the mountains. In the mountains, gusts up to 55 mph
decreasing to 45 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,
then rain or snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Snow level 4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the
40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the morning, becoming light,
Gusts up to 30 mph decreasing to 20 mph in the afternoon. In the
mountains, southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely. Snow level
5000 feet. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind
5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s.
$$
WAZ034-035-192330-
Moses Lake Area-Upper Columbia Basin-
Including the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy,
Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur, and Coulee City
241 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 5 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph increasing to 30 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts up to
three quarters of an inch possible.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Breezy. West wind 10 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph overnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. No
snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to
around 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid
60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s. Lows
in the 30s.
$$
WAZ037-192330-
Northeast Mountains-
Including the cities of Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport,
and Kettle Falls
241 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Rain and mountain snow. Mountain snow accumulation up to
1 inch. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and
mountain snow in the evening. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then
rain or snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper
40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain and mountain snow likely. Snow
level 4000 feet. Lows in the 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the
mountains. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and mountain
snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the
mountains.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the
mid 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and mountain snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s
to mid 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
$$
WAZ038-192330-
Okanogan Highlands-
Including the cities of Republic, Inchelium, and Wauconda
241 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and mountain snow likely in the
morning, then a chance of rain and mountain snow in the
afternoon. Mountain snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level
4000 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and
mountain snow in the evening. Snow level 4500 feet in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then
rain or snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to
1 inch. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
and mountain snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the 30s. South
wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and mountain
snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
South wind 5 to 15 mph in the mountains.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of rain. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s
to mid 50s. Lows in the 30s.
$$
WAZ041-192330-
Wenatchee Area-
Including the cities of Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, and Cashmere
241 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow likely in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in
the 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows in the mid to upper
30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to
lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to
lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Lows
in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
$$
WAZ042-192330-
East Slopes Northern Cascades-
Including the cities of Leavenworth, Mazama, Twisp, Winthrop,
Stehekin, and Conconully
241 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS
AFTERNOON ABOVE 4000 FEET...
.TODAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Mountain snow
accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
mountain snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the 30s. Northwest
wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Gusts up to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow in the
morning, then cloudy with rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Snow level 3000 feet, rising to
4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely. Light mountain
snow accumulations. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Light mountain snow
accumulations. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the upper 40s to
mid 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph
in the mountains. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and high mountain snow. Light high mountain
snow accumulations. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain
and high mountain snow. Highs in the 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
and mountain snow. Lows in the 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of mountain
snow. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of rain and high mountain snow. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the
50s.
$$
WAZ043-192330-
Okanogan Valley-
Including the cities of Omak, Okanogan, Brewster, Bridgeport,
Oroville, and Nespelem
241 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow likely in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in
the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. No
snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Gusts up to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the mid
to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s
to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Lows
in the 30s.
$$
WAZ044-192330-
Waterville Plateau-
Including the cities of Waterville and Mansfield
241 AM PDT Sat Oct 19 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow likely in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in
the upper 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts
to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows in the lower to mid
30s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph
overnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in
the mid to upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s
to mid 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather