WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 21, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
132 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for .SATURDAY THROUGH SATURDAY..., Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday.

WAZ558-221200-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
132 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Seattle 33 43 33 44 \/ 90 10 20 $$ WAZ559-221200- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 132 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the 30s. Light wind. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers late in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bremerton 32 41 31 42 \/ 100 20 10 20 $$ WAZ507-221200- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 132 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Edmonds 35 43 34 43 \/ 90 10 10 20 Everett 33 41 32 42 \/ 90 30 10 20 $$ WAZ509-221200- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 132 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Light wind. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Puyallup 32 44 31 45 \/ 90 10 10 Tacoma 32 43 31 44 \/ 90 10 10 $$ WAZ556-221200- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 132 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellevue 34 44 32 45 \/ 90 10 10 20 $$ WAZ555-221200- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 132 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers late in the morning. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 30. Light wind. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 33 42 31 44 \/ 100 50 10 40 Enumclaw 31 41 29 43 \/ 100 30 10 10 North Bend 32 42 31 44 \/ 100 30 10 30 $$ WAZ503-221200- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 132 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the 30s. West wind 20 to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers late in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellingham 33 43 34 42 \/ 90 20 10 30 Sumas 32 40 31 40 \/ 100 20 20 50 $$ WAZ506-221200- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 132 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Anacortes 36 43 35 43 \/ 90 10 10 30 Mount Vernon 33 43 33 44 \/ 90 10 10 20 $$ WAZ001-221200- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 132 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 35 43 37 44 \/ 90 10 10 30 Eastsound 36 42 37 42 \/ 100 10 10 40 $$ WAZ510-221200- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 132 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south around 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 34 45 35 44 \/ 90 10 10 20 Port Townsend 33 43 34 43 \/ 90 10 10 30 $$ WAZ511-221200- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 132 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the 30s. West wind to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers late in the morning. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Light wind. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Shelton 29 42 31 44 \/ 90 10 10 20 $$ WAZ504-221200- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 132 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers late in the morning. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Chehalis 32 45 34 45 \/ 100 10 10 Olympia 31 44 32 44 \/ 100 10 10 20 $$ WAZ512-221200- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 132 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the 30s. West wind to 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers until late afternoon. Highs in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Light wind. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the 40s. Light wind. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ WAZ514-221200- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 132 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the 40s. Light wind. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 35 44 33 46 \/ 90 10 10 30 Sequim 30 44 31 45 \/ 90 10 10 20 $$ WAZ515-221200- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 132 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph decreasing to light in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Sekiu 36 44 37 45 \/ 100 10 40 60 $$ WAZ517-221200- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 132 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers until late afternoon. Highs in the 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the 40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 38 47 38 47 \/ 100 30 10 40 $$ WAZ516-221200- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 132 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers until late afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Forks 37 46 36 47 \/ 100 20 50 50 $$ WAZ513-221200- Olympics- 132 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near 1500 feet. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of snow showers through the day. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet. Freezing level near 2500 feet in the evening. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 22 27 22 32 \/ 100 10 20 30 $$ WAZ567-221200- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 132 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023 .REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 1500 feet. No new snow accumulation. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 24 28 21 31 \/ 100 50 20 70 $$ WAZ568-221200- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 132 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 1500 feet. New snow accumulation around 1 inch. West wind in the passes around 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. West wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 1500 feet. Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures near 30. Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet. West wind in the passes around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 23 28 19 31 \/ 100 50 10 20 Stevens Pass 21 25 17 29 \/ 90 30 20 $$ WAZ569-221200- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 132 AM PST Sun Jan 22 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... .REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 2000 feet. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet.

$$