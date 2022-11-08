WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

235 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday.

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

235 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s. Light wind becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Light wind.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 31 45 31 45 /

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

235 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. North wind 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Light wind.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 30 44 30 44 /

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

235 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. North wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s. East wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Light wind.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 35 44 33 44 /

Everett 31 43 31 44 /

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

235 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

North wind 20 to 30 mph becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph after

midnight. Gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Light wind.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 29 46 31 47 /

Tacoma 29 45 30 45 /

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

235 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light

wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s. Light wind.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 30 45 31 47 /

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

235 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. Light wind becoming

northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. Light wind.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 25 45 26 46 /

Enumclaw 25 44 28 45 /

North Bend 24 46 26 47 /

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

235 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s to lower 30s.

Northeast wind 20 to 35 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after

midnight, Gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. East wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Light wind.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 26 43 28 46 /

Sumas 24 44 26 46 /

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

235 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

North wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the 40s. North wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. East wind to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Light wind.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 32 45 33 47 /

Mount Vernon 27 44 29 46 /

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

235 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

North wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. South wind to

10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 30 47 33 48 /

Eastsound 32 42 33 44 /

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

235 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Northwest wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Light wind becoming

southeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Light wind.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 29 44 30 46 /

Port Townsend 31 45 31 46 /

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

235 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Windy, clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North

part, northwest wind 15 to 30 mph, Gusts to 40 mph. South part,

northeast wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight, Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the 40s. North part, north

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. South part, light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Light wind.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 27 46 28 46 /

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

235 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. North wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30. South wind to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Light

wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Light wind.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 25 47 29 47 /

Olympia 27 46 28 46 /

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

235 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East wind

10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind

to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Light wind.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

235 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph

becoming light in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Light wind.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 28 45 31 46 /

Sequim 26 45 28 47 /

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

235 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Light wind becoming

variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Wind variable

to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 33 45 35 46 /

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

235 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. East wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind

to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. East

wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. East wind to

10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 33 48 37 47 /

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

235 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind

to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East

wind to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. East wind 10 to

15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 28 49 32 50 / 10

Olympics-

235 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet increasing to

4000 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet

increasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 18 31 20 29 /

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

235 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet increasing to

2500 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 1000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 500 feet increasing to

2500 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 21 32 19 30 /

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

235 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 2500 feet. East wind in the

passes around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 1500 feet increasing to

3000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

lower to mid 30s. Light wind in the passes becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 1500 feet.

Light wind in the passes.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet

increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the 30s. Light wind in the passes.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

Light wind in the passes.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 17 36 17 37 /

Stevens Pass 15 32 14 31 /

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

235 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet increasing to

4000 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 2500 feet

decreasing to 1500 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1500 feet

increasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

