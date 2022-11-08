WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 8, 2022 _____ 715 FPUS56 KSEW 082235 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 235 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday. WAZ558-091200- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 235 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022 .TONIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Light wind becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Light wind. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Light wind. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Seattle 31 45 31 45 \/ $$ WAZ559-091200- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 235 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022 .TONIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. North wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Light wind. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Light wind. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bremerton 30 44 30 44 \/ $$ WAZ507-091200- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 235 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022 .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. North wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East wind to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Light wind. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Light wind. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Edmonds 35 44 33 44 \/ Everett 31 43 31 44 \/ $$ WAZ509-091200- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 235 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022 .TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North wind 20 to 30 mph becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts to 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Light wind. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Light wind. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 30. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Puyallup 29 46 31 47 \/ Tacoma 29 45 30 45 \/ $$ WAZ556-091200- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 235 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022 .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Light wind. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Light wind. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellevue 30 45 31 47 \/ $$ WAZ555-091200- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 235 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s. North wind 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Light wind. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Light wind. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 30. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 25 45 26 46 \/ Enumclaw 25 44 28 45 \/ North Bend 24 46 26 47 \/ $$ WAZ503-091200- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 235 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING... .TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s to lower 30s. Northeast wind 20 to 35 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight, Gusts to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. East wind to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Light wind. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 30. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellingham 26 43 28 46 \/ Sumas 24 44 26 46 \/ $$ WAZ506-091200- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 235 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022 .TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the 40s. North wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. East wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Light wind. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 30. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Anacortes 32 45 33 47 \/ Mount Vernon 27 44 29 46 \/ $$ WAZ001-091200- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 235 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING... .TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 30 47 33 48 \/ Eastsound 32 42 33 44 \/ $$ WAZ510-091200- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 235 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022 .TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northwest wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Light wind becoming southeast to 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Light wind. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 29 44 30 46 \/ Port Townsend 31 45 31 46 \/ $$ WAZ511-091200- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 235 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022 .TONIGHT...Windy, clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North part, northwest wind 15 to 30 mph, Gusts to 40 mph. South part, northeast wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight, Gusts to 30 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the 40s. North part, north wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. South part, light wind. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Light wind. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Light wind. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Shelton 27 46 28 46 \/ $$ WAZ504-091200- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 235 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30. South wind to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Light wind. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Light wind. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Chehalis 25 47 29 47 \/ Olympia 27 46 28 46 \/ $$ WAZ512-091200- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 235 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022 .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Light wind. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. $$ WAZ514-091200- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 235 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Light wind. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Light wind. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 28 45 31 46 \/ Sequim 26 45 28 47 \/ $$ WAZ515-091200- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 235 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022 .TONIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Sekiu 33 45 35 46 \/ $$ WAZ517-091200- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 235 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022 .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. East wind to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. East wind to 10 mph. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 33 48 37 47 \/ $$ WAZ516-091200- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 235 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022 .TONIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Forks 28 49 32 50 \/ 10 $$ WAZ513-091200- Olympics- 235 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022 .TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 3000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 2500 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet increasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4000 feet. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 18 31 20 29 \/ $$ WAZ567-091200- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 235 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 2000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 1000 feet. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 500 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 1500 feet. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 21 32 19 30 \/ $$ WAZ568-091200- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 235 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022 .TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 2500 feet. East wind in the passes around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 1500 feet increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind in the passes becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 1500 feet. Light wind in the passes. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 30s. Light wind in the passes. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet. Light wind in the passes. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 17 36 17 37 \/ Stevens Pass 15 32 14 31 \/ $$ WAZ569-091200- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 235 PM PST Tue Nov 8 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 3000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 2500 feet decreasing to 1500 feet after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1500 feet increasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet. $$