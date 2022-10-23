WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 22, 2022 _____ 601 FPUS56 KSEW 230941 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 240 AM PDT Sun Oct 23 2022 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Monday. WAZ558-232300- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 240 AM PDT Sun Oct 23 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain late in the evening. A chance of rain after midnight, then rain at times in the morning. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then cloudy with rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Seattle 54 45 56 \/ 90 90 $$ WAZ559-232300- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 240 AM PDT Sun Oct 23 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain late in the evening. A chance of rain after midnight, then rain at times in the morning. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then cloudy with rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bremerton 53 42 57 \/ 90 90 $$ WAZ507-232300- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 240 AM PDT Sun Oct 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy. A slight chance of rain late in the evening. A chance of rain after midnight, then rain at times in the morning. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then cloudy with rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Edmonds 54 46 55 \/ 90 90 Everett 53 46 54 \/ 90 90 $$ WAZ509-232300- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 240 AM PDT Sun Oct 23 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain late in the evening. A chance of rain after midnight, then rain at times in the morning. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming south with gusts to 25 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then cloudy with rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Puyallup 55 45 55 \/ 90 90 Tacoma 54 44 55 \/ 90 90 $$ WAZ556-232300- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 240 AM PDT Sun Oct 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the evening. A chance of rain after midnight, then rain at times in the morning. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then cloudy with rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellevue 54 46 55 \/ 90 90 $$ WAZ555-232300- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 240 AM PDT Sun Oct 23 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Rain at times in the morning. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast with gusts to 25 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then cloudy with rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 53 40 51 \/ 90 100 Enumclaw 52 39 52 \/ 90 90 North Bend 54 38 54 \/ 90 100 $$ WAZ503-232300- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 240 AM PDT Sun Oct 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Windy. Cloudy in the evening, then a chance of rain late in the evening. Rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellingham 54 43 56 \/ 100 80 Sumas 54 40 54 \/ 100 90 $$ WAZ506-232300- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 240 AM PDT Sun Oct 23 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy in the evening, then a chance of rain late in the evening. Rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then cloudy with rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Anacortes 57 45 59 \/ 100 80 Mount Vernon 54 43 55 \/ 100 80 $$ WAZ001-232300- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 240 AM PDT Sun Oct 23 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Windy. Cloudy in the evening, then a chance of rain late in the evening. Rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 59 43 63 \/ 100 80 Eastsound 54 47 56 \/ 100 80 $$ WAZ510-232300- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 240 AM PDT Sun Oct 23 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the evening, then a chance of rain late in the evening. Rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming south 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 20 to 30 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then cloudy with rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 54 43 56 \/ 100 80 Port Townsend 57 41 58 \/ 100 80 $$ WAZ511-232300- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 240 AM PDT Sun Oct 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening, then a chance of rain late in the evening. Rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. North part, gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Shelton 56 41 58 \/ 100 90 $$ WAZ504-232300- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 240 AM PDT Sun Oct 23 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain late in the evening. A chance of rain after midnight, then rain at times in the morning. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Chehalis 57 39 57 \/ 90 90 Olympia 56 41 57 \/ 90 90 $$ WAZ512-232300- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 240 AM PDT Sun Oct 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening, then a chance of rain late in the evening. Rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south with gusts to 25 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. $$ WAZ514-232300- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 240 AM PDT Sun Oct 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy in the evening, then a chance of rain late in the evening. Rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 55 42 57 \/ 10 100 80 Sequim 57 40 59 \/ 100 80 $$ WAZ515-232300- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 240 AM PDT Sun Oct 23 2022 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Sekiu 53 46 54 \/ 10 100 80 $$ WAZ517-232300- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 240 AM PDT Sun Oct 23 2022 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 50s. West wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming east after midnight. .TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 54 49 56 \/ 10 100 90 $$ WAZ516-232300- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 240 AM PDT Sun Oct 23 2022 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .MONDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Forks 57 44 59 \/ 10 100 80 $$ WAZ513-232300- Olympics- 240 AM PDT Sun Oct 23 2022 .TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet. .TONIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening. Rain. Snow after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet increasing to 6000 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 1 inch. .MONDAY...Cloudy with rain and snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 2 inches. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet. .TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6000 feet. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet. .SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 40 34 40 \/ 10 100 80 $$ WAZ567-232300- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 240 AM PDT Sun Oct 23 2022 .TODAY...Sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet increasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. .MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches. Total snow accumulation 1 to 9 inches. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5000 feet. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5000 feet. .SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 39 33 37 \/ 100 100 $$ WAZ568-232300- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 240 AM PDT Sun Oct 23 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 40. Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain and snow late in the evening. A chance of rain and snow after midnight, then rain and snow in the morning. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Southwest wind in the passes around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches. Total snow accumulation 1 to 7 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures near 40. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then cloudy with rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Afternoon pass temperatures near 40. West wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 43 31 42 \/ 80 90 Stevens Pass 39 32 37 \/ 80 90 $$ WAZ569-232300- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 240 AM PDT Sun Oct 23 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog late in the morning. Freezing level near 4000 feet increasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Cloudy with rain and snow in the morning. Snow level near 5000 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Freezing level near 5000 feet in the evening. .MONDAY...Patchy dense fog in the morning. Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet decreasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times late in the morning. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches. Total snow accumulation 1 to 6 inches. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near 4500 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then showers after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6000 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather