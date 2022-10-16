WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 15, 2022

237 FPUS56 KSEW 161101

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

400 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for .TONIGHT THROUGH TODAY..., Monday, Monday night, and

Tuesday.

WAZ558-162300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

400 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze. Highs in the

upper 70s. North wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light and

variable.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South wind to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 80 51 69 /

WAZ559-162300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

400 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 70s. North wind to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North wind to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 80 49 69 /

WAZ507-162300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

400 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East wind to 10 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze.

Lows around 50. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming southeast with

gusts to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze

in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North wind to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 76 51 68 /

Everett 76 51 67 /

WAZ509-162300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

400 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze. Highs in the

upper 70s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light and

variable.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph decreasing to 10 mph or

less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South wind to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 80 49 71 /

Tacoma 78 49 69 /

WAZ556-162300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

400 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze. Highs in the

lower 80s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the lower 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze

in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 70. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 83 51 71 /

WAZ555-162300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

400 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze. Areas of

smoke early. Highs in the lower 80s. East wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze. Lows in

the upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Haze in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 83 49 73 /

Enumclaw 81 47 71 /

North Bend 82 48 73 /

WAZ503-162300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

400 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Areas of smoke

until early morning. Haze after midnight. Lows around 50. South

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Haze in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South wind

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 74 48 66 /

Sumas 81 47 72 /

WAZ506-162300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

400 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke until late afternoon. Haze in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze.

Lows in the upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

after midnight, Gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Haze in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 75 50 66 /

Mount Vernon 80 48 68 /

WAZ001-162300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

400 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. North wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze.

Lows in the upper 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south with

gusts to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Haze in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South wind

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 73 46 65 /

Eastsound 68 51 62 /

WAZ510-162300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

400 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze.

Lows in the upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 73 46 64 /

Port Townsend 74 46 65 /

WAZ511-162300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

400 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast wind to

10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze

in the morning. Highs around 70. South wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North wind

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 81 47 70 /

WAZ504-162300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

400 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze. Highs around

80. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper

40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Haze and patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. Light

wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 81 43 70 /

Olympia 80 45 71 /

WAZ512-162300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

400 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 70s. East wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 20 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Haze and patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 70. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 60.

WAZ514-162300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

400 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 70s.

Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze.

Lows in the mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Wind variable

to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Wind variable

to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 71 47 65 /

Sequim 74 46 67 /

WAZ515-162300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

400 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke. Haze in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph

becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Wind variable

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 69 50 64 /

WAZ517-162300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

400 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the lower 50s. South wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph becoming southeast after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Haze

in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast wind around

10 mph becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light wind becoming east to 10 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 66 53 63 /

WAZ516-162300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

400 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze. Highs

around 70. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows around 50. South wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East wind

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 68 49 64 / 10 10

WAZ513-162300-

Olympics-

400 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Areas of smoke after midnight.

Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.MONDAY...Haze in the morning. Mostly sunny. Freezing level near

12500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon.

Snow level near 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 70 50 60 /

WAZ567-162300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

400 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze. Areas of

smoke early. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Freezing level

near 14000 feet.

.MONDAY...Haze in the morning. Sunny. Freezing level near

13000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6500 feet

decreasing to 5500 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 69 53 64 /

WAZ568-162300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

400 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Areas of smoke early. Freezing level near

14500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures around 70. Southeast wind

in the passes 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze. Freezing

level near 14000 feet. East wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Haze in the morning. Sunny. Freezing level near

13000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures around 70. East wind in

the passes around 10 mph in the morning becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

Light wind in the passes.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures around 70. Light wind in the passes.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 72 45 71 /

Stevens Pass 68 46 69 /

WAZ569-162300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

400 AM PDT Sun Oct 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Areas of smoke in the afternoon. Freezing

level near 14000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of smoke in the evening. Haze. Freezing

level near 13500 feet.

.MONDAY...Haze in the morning. Sunny. Freezing level near

13000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

