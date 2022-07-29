WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 28, 2022

196 FPUS56 KSEW 290950

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

249 AM PDT Fri Jul 29 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

WAZ558-292300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

249 AM PDT Fri Jul 29 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light wind

becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s. North wind to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light wind

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. North wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 94 66 94 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ559-292300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

249 AM PDT Fri Jul 29 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light wind

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 94 64 93 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ507-292300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

249 AM PDT Fri Jul 29 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light wind becoming west to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light wind becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind

becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 87 63 86 / 0 0 0

Everett 90 62 89 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ509-292300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

249 AM PDT Fri Jul 29 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Light wind

becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. North wind

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 96 65 96 / 0 0 0

Tacoma 95 63 95 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ556-292300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

249 AM PDT Fri Jul 29 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 100. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s. North wind to 10 mph becoming

northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. Light wind becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. North wind

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 96 66 96 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ555-292300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

249 AM PDT Fri Jul 29 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. Light wind becoming northwest

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. Light wind becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 98 67 98 / 0 0 0

Enumclaw 97 65 97 / 0 0 0

North Bend 98 66 98 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ503-292300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

249 AM PDT Fri Jul 29 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the

80s to lower 90s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest

wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in

the 80s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 88 62 87 / 0 0 0

Sumas 94 65 93 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ506-292300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

249 AM PDT Fri Jul 29 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the

80s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West

wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s to mid 80s. West wind to 10 mph becoming northwest

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind

becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 84 60 83 / 0 0 0

Mount Vernon 89 62 88 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ001-292300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

249 AM PDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 82 57 80 / 0 0 0

Eastsound 79 61 77 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ510-292300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

249 AM PDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West wind to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 75 57 75 / 0 0 0

Port Townsend 78 59 79 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ511-292300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

249 AM PDT Fri Jul 29 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light wind

becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. East wind

to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 96 60 97 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ504-292300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

249 AM PDT Fri Jul 29 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. Light wind becoming northwest

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. Light wind becoming north to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 95 60 98 / 0 0 0

Olympia 98 57 98 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ512-292300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

249 AM PDT Fri Jul 29 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light wind

becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 80s to lower 90s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

$$

WAZ514-292300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

249 AM PDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Wind variable

to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 79 60 80 / 0 0 0

Sequim 84 61 84 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ515-292300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

249 AM PDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Wind variable

to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 80s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 75 58 77 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ517-292300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

249 AM PDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming sunny.

Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s. Light wind

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. West wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 70 57 72 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ516-292300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

249 AM PDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in

the 70s. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind to 10 mph becoming north after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 75 56 77 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ513-292300-

Olympics-

249 AM PDT Fri Jul 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 16500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 12000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 9500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level

near 9000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 9500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 83 61 81 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ567-292300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

249 AM PDT Fri Jul 29 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 12000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level near 10500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 9500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 8500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 9000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 81 62 80 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ568-292300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

249 AM PDT Fri Jul 29 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the lower to mid 90s. Light wind in the passes

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 16500 feet. Light wind in

the passes.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the lower 90s. North wind in the passes around

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet. North

wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Light wind in the passes.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 12500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level near 11000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 9000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 9500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 94 61 93 / 0 0 0

Stevens Pass 90 62 90 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ569-292300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

249 AM PDT Fri Jul 29 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 16500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 12500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 11000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 10000 feet.

$$

