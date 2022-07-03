WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 2, 2022

737 FPUS56 KSEW 031042

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

341 AM PDT Sun Jul 3 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Independence Day.

WAZ558-032300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

341 AM PDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain until late afternoon, then

rain likely late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. South wind around 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in

the 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 70s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 61 54 68 / 70 50 30

$$

WAZ559-032300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

341 AM PDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s. South wind around 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in

the 60s. South wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 62 52 65 / 60 50 30

$$

WAZ507-032300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

341 AM PDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then rain likely late in the morning. Rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming south around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a chance

of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind around

10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in

the 60s. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 61 54 66 / 80 70 30

Everett 60 53 66 / 80 70 40

$$

WAZ509-032300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

341 AM PDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then

cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain late in the evening. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming southwest

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 70s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 63 53 69 / 60 40 20

Tacoma 63 52 68 / 60 40 20

$$

WAZ556-032300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

341 AM PDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs near 60. South

wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain in

the late evening and early morning. A slight chance of rain in

the morning. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind around 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 70s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 61 54 68 / 70 60 30

$$

WAZ555-032300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

341 AM PDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Highs near 60. South wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 61 55 68 / 90 60 40

Enumclaw 60 51 67 / 70 40 30

North Bend 61 53 69 / 80 50 30

$$

WAZ503-032300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

341 AM PDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in

the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 61 54 65 / 80 80 50

Sumas 63 55 66 / 80 80 60

$$

WAZ506-032300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

341 AM PDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then rain likely in the late morning and early

afternoon. Rain late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely in the

late evening and early morning. A chance of rain in the morning.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 mph or

less after midnight, Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in

the 60s. South wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 63 54 66 / 80 80 50

Mount Vernon 61 55 67 / 80 80 40

$$

WAZ001-032300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

341 AM PDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in

the 60s. South wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 63 52 65 / 70 80 50

Eastsound 62 54 63 / 70 80 50

$$

WAZ510-032300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

341 AM PDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of

rain late in the morning. Rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a chance

of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in

the 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 60 53 63 / 80 80 40

Port Townsend 61 52 63 / 80 70 40

$$

WAZ511-032300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

341 AM PDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then a slight chance of rain late

in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in

the 60s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 64 51 67 / 40 40 30

$$

WAZ504-032300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

341 AM PDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows near

50. West wind around 10 mph becoming south to 10 mph after

midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 64 51 69 / 20 20 20

Olympia 64 50 68 / 30 20 20

$$

WAZ512-032300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

341 AM PDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain until early

morning, then a chance of rain in the morning. Lows in the lower

50s. West wind around 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the 60s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 70.

$$

WAZ514-032300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

341 AM PDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...A slight chance of rain late in the morning. A chance of

rain early in the afternoon, then rain likely late in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a chance

of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Wind variable to

10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 63 53 62 / 60 70 50

Sequim 63 52 62 / 70 70 40

$$

WAZ515-032300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

341 AM PDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

near 60. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light

wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 60 52 60 / 50 80 60

$$

WAZ517-032300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

341 AM PDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

near 60. West wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming

west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 60 55 62 / 20 30 30

$$

WAZ516-032300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

341 AM PDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain early in the afternoon.

A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain until early morning, then

rain likely in the morning. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind

to 10 mph.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows near 50. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 62 53 61 / 40 70 60

$$

WAZ513-032300-

Olympics-

341 AM PDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the

morning. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

8500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level near

8500 feet.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow

level near 7500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Snow

level near 9000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

9000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Snow level near 9000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level

near 8500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level

near 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 49 42 46 / 60 60 40

$$

WAZ567-032300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

341 AM PDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Showers in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms

through the day. Rain showers and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 10000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

No snow accumulation.

.TONIGHT...Showers and snow in the evening. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 9000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. No

snow accumulation.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then showers, snow likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Snow level near

9000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of showers, snow and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 9500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening. Snow level near 10000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow

level near 9500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Snow level near 9500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 9000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain after midnight. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 51 44 50 / 80 80 50

$$

WAZ568-032300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

341 AM PDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Rain showers

likely through the day. Snow showers likely and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 9500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. No snow accumulation.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower 50s. Light wind in the

passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 8500 feet. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. West wind in the passes around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of showers, snow showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near

7500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Light wind in the passes.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 8000 feet. Light wind in the passes.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures

in the 60s. Light wind in the passes.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Snow

level near 9500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

10000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Snow level near 10000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level near 9500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Snow level near 10000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Snow level near 9000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near

9000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 53 43 60 / 80 50 40

Stevens Pass 51 43 56 / 90 50 40

$$

WAZ569-032300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

341 AM PDT Sun Jul 3 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms through

the day. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

9000 feet. No snow accumulation.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. A

slight chance of rain. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of showers, snow and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 9500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 10000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening. Snow level near 10000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 9500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Snow level near

9500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet.

$$

