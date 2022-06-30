WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 29, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

359 AM PDT Thu Jun 30 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

359 AM PDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming

northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West

wind around 10 mph becoming southwest to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 74 56 75 / 0 0 0

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

359 AM PDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 74 55 73 / 0 0 0

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

359 AM PDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind to

10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind

around 10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind

becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 69 56 72 / 0 0 0

Everett 71 54 72 / 0 0 0

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

359 AM PDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming north to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind

to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

wind around 10 mph becoming southwest to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 76 55 75 / 0 0 0

Tacoma 76 54 75 / 0 0 0

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

359 AM PDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. North wind around 10 mph

becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

North wind around 10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 75 56 76 / 0 0 0

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

359 AM PDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming northwest

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind

around 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. West wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind

around 10 mph becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 76 55 76 / 0 0 0

Enumclaw 74 52 73 / 0 0 0

North Bend 76 54 76 / 0 0 0

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

359 AM PDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind

10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 71 53 70 / 0 0 0

Sumas 75 55 75 / 10 10 0

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

359 AM PDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind to

10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind around

10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 70 54 69 / 0 0 0

Mount Vernon 72 53 73 / 0 0 0

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

359 AM PDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs

in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 70 52 70 / 0 10 10

Eastsound 67 54 68 / 0 0 0

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

359 AM PDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs

in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 66 52 66 / 0 0 0

Port Townsend 67 52 67 / 0 10 0

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

359 AM PDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 77 52 74 / 0 0 0

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

359 AM PDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 75 52 73 / 0 0 0

Olympia 76 51 74 / 0 0 0

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

359 AM PDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing

to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

359 AM PDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 68 53 67 / 10 10 0

Sequim 69 52 69 / 10 10 0

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

359 AM PDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs

near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 65 52 64 / 10 10 10

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

359 AM PDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 65 54 63 / 0 0 0

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

359 AM PDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming west

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming southwest around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 66 51 64 / 10 10 0

Olympics-

359 AM PDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

8500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 55 45 56 / 10 10 0

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

359 AM PDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 10000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely, a slight chance of thunderstorms and showers

likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 10000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 10000 feet.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 61 45 60 / 10 10 10

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

359 AM PDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Freezing level near 11000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in

the mid to upper 60s. Light wind in the passes becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet. West

wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. North wind in the

passes around 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming north to

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper 60s. North wind in the

passes around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

and showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 10000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely, a slight chance of thunderstorms and showers

likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 10000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 9500 feet.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 69 45 68 / 10 0 0

Stevens Pass 66 45 65 / 10 10 10

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

359 AM PDT Thu Jun 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

and showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 10000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers, a slight chance of thunderstorms and a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

9000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

