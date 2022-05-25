WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 24, 2022 _____ 240 FPUS56 KSEW 251018 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 317 AM PDT Wed May 25 2022 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Thursday. WAZ558-252300- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 317 AM PDT Wed May 25 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind around 10 mph becoming north to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 50. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Seattle 66 51 67 \/ 30 10 60 $$ WAZ559-252300- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 317 AM PDT Wed May 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. North wind 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 60s. North wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows near 50. South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bremerton 65 49 65 \/ 30 10 60 $$ WAZ507-252300- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 317 AM PDT Wed May 25 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Edmonds 66 50 65 \/ 30 10 60 Everett 65 49 64 \/ 30 10 60 $$ WAZ509-252300- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 317 AM PDT Wed May 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind around 10 mph becoming north to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Puyallup 69 52 69 \/ 30 10 60 Tacoma 67 50 68 \/ 30 10 60 $$ WAZ556-252300- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 317 AM PDT Wed May 25 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellevue 68 51 68 \/ 40 10 60 $$ WAZ555-252300- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 317 AM PDT Wed May 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows near 50. South wind to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows near 50. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 70 53 71 \/ 50 10 50 Enumclaw 66 50 68 \/ 50 10 50 North Bend 70 51 71 \/ 50 10 50 $$ WAZ503-252300- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 317 AM PDT Wed May 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows near 50. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellingham 64 50 63 \/ 30 10 60 Sumas 66 51 66 \/ 30 10 60 $$ WAZ506-252300- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 317 AM PDT Wed May 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows near 50. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 60. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 50. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Anacortes 63 50 61 \/ 30 10 60 Mount Vernon 66 50 65 \/ 30 10 60 $$ WAZ001-252300- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 317 AM PDT Wed May 25 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 60. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 62 47 60 \/ 20 10 60 Eastsound 60 49 56 \/ 20 10 60 $$ WAZ510-252300- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 317 AM PDT Wed May 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 61 49 60 \/ 30 10 60 Port Townsend 60 47 60 \/ 30 10 60 $$ WAZ511-252300- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 317 AM PDT Wed May 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Shelton 64 47 66 \/ 30 10 60 $$ WAZ504-252300- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 317 AM PDT Wed May 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 50. Southwest wind to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Chehalis 67 50 68 \/ 20 10 50 Olympia 67 48 67 \/ 30 10 60 $$ WAZ512-252300- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 317 AM PDT Wed May 25 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind around 10 mph becoming east to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. $$ WAZ514-252300- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 317 AM PDT Wed May 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs near 60. Light wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 60. Light wind. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 60 47 60 \/ 30 10 60 Sequim 61 47 61 \/ 30 10 60 $$ WAZ515-252300- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 317 AM PDT Wed May 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light after midnight. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Sekiu 57 47 58 \/ 30 10 60 $$ WAZ517-252300- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 317 AM PDT Wed May 25 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind around 10 mph becoming north to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East wind to 10 mph becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 59 49 62 \/ 10 10 50 $$ WAZ516-252300- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 317 AM PDT Wed May 25 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Forks 57 45 59 \/ 20 10 50 $$ WAZ513-252300- Olympics- 317 AM PDT Wed May 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning. Snow level near 6000 feet. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near 4500 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level near 5000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Snow level near 5500 feet. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 46 38 46 \/ 30 10 60 $$ WAZ567-252300- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 317 AM PDT Wed May 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. No snow accumulation. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 7500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near 5000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow level near 6000 feet. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 47 39 52 \/ 30 10 60 $$ WAZ568-252300- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 317 AM PDT Wed May 25 2022 .TODAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. No snow accumulation. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 50s. Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet. West wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. West wind in the passes around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Afternoon pass temperatures near 50. West wind in the passes around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near 5000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow level near 6000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 57 42 61 \/ 50 0 30 Stevens Pass 53 40 56 \/ 60 0 30 $$ WAZ569-252300- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 317 AM PDT Wed May 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning. Snow level near 8000 feet. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 6000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 5000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level near 5500 feet. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet increasing to 6500 feet in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet. $$