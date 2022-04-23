WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, April 22, 2022 _____ 604 FPUS56 KSEW 231010 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 309 AM PDT Sat Apr 23 2022 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Sunday. WAZ558-232300- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 309 AM PDT Sat Apr 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then numerous showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Numerous showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning, then numerous showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Seattle 60 43 63 \/ 0 0 10 $$ WAZ559-232300- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 309 AM PDT Sat Apr 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then numerous showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Numerous showers. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Numerous showers in the morning, then widespread showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers after midnight. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then numerous showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then isolated showers after midnight. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bremerton 60 40 61 \/ 0 0 10 $$ WAZ507-232300- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 309 AM PDT Sat Apr 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then numerous showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Numerous showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers in the morning, then numerous showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning, then numerous showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Edmonds 58 43 61 \/ 0 0 10 Everett 59 42 62 \/ 0 0 10 $$ WAZ509-232300- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 309 AM PDT Sat Apr 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then numerous showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Numerous showers in the morning, then widespread showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers after midnight. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning, then numerous showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Puyallup 63 40 66 \/ 0 0 10 Tacoma 61 39 64 \/ 0 0 10 $$ WAZ556-232300- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 309 AM PDT Sat Apr 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then numerous showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Numerous showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning, then numerous showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then isolated showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellevue 61 43 65 \/ 0 0 10 $$ WAZ555-232300- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 309 AM PDT Sat Apr 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 60. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. West wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then numerous showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Numerous rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Numerous rain showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers after midnight. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers in the morning, then numerous rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening, then isolated rain showers after midnight. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the morning, then scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with isolated rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 62 43 66 \/ 0 0 10 Enumclaw 59 40 64 \/ 0 0 0 North Bend 62 42 67 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ503-232300- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 309 AM PDT Sat Apr 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then widespread showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Numerous showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning, then numerous showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Numerous rain showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers after midnight. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers in the morning, then numerous rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening, then isolated rain showers after midnight. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellingham 58 42 60 \/ 0 0 10 Sumas 60 41 62 \/ 0 0 20 $$ WAZ506-232300- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 309 AM PDT Sat Apr 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then numerous showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Numerous showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers in the morning, then numerous showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Numerous rain showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers in the morning, then numerous rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening, then isolated rain showers after midnight. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the morning, then scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Anacortes 57 43 59 \/ 0 0 10 Mount Vernon 60 43 62 \/ 0 0 10 $$ WAZ001-232300- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 309 AM PDT Sat Apr 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then widespread showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Numerous showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning, then numerous showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then numerous showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 55 40 57 \/ 0 10 10 Eastsound 52 41 53 \/ 0 10 10 $$ WAZ510-232300- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 309 AM PDT Sat Apr 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then numerous showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers in the morning, then numerous rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Numerous rain showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers after midnight. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers in the morning, then numerous rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the morning, then scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with isolated rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 56 43 58 \/ 0 0 10 Port Townsend 55 40 57 \/ 0 0 10 $$ WAZ511-232300- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 309 AM PDT Sat Apr 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then numerous showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Numerous showers in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Numerous rain showers in the morning, then widespread rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Numerous rain showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers in the morning, then numerous rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening, then isolated rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the morning, then scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with isolated rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Shelton 60 38 60 \/ 0 0 10 $$ WAZ504-232300- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 309 AM PDT Sat Apr 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then numerous showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Numerous rain showers in the morning, then widespread rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Numerous rain showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers in the morning, then numerous rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening, then isolated rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the morning, then scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with isolated rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Chehalis 63 38 64 \/ 0 0 10 Olympia 62 37 63 \/ 0 0 10 $$ WAZ512-232300- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 309 AM PDT Sat Apr 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then numerous showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Numerous rain showers in the morning, then widespread rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Numerous rain showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers in the morning, then numerous rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening, then isolated rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the morning, then scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with isolated rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. $$ WAZ514-232300- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 309 AM PDT Sat Apr 23 2022 .TODAY...Sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Wind variable to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then numerous showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers in the morning, then numerous rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 54 42 54 \/ 0 10 40 Sequim 55 40 57 \/ 0 0 20 $$ WAZ515-232300- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 309 AM PDT Sat Apr 23 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then widespread rain showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Numerous rain showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening, then scattered rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Numerous rain showers. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs near 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Sekiu 53 42 51 \/ 10 10 70 $$ WAZ517-232300- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 309 AM PDT Sat Apr 23 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then widespread showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Numerous rain showers in the morning, then widespread rain showers in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Numerous rain showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening, then isolated rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the morning, then scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with isolated rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 55 43 55 \/ 0 10 50 $$ WAZ516-232300- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 309 AM PDT Sat Apr 23 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then widespread showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening, then scattered rain showers after midnight. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Numerous rain showers. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers. Highs near 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the morning, then scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Forks 53 41 52 \/ 10 10 80 $$ WAZ513-232300- Olympics- 309 AM PDT Sat Apr 23 2022 .TODAY...Sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then numerous showers after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Snow level near 3500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Snow level near 3000 feet. .TUESDAY...Numerous showers. Snow level near 2500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Snow level near 2500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Snow level near 2500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening, then isolated showers after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers. Snow level near 3000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 40 30 41 \/ 0 0 30 $$ WAZ567-232300- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 309 AM PDT Sat Apr 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet increasing to 5500 feet in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then numerous showers after midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. .MONDAY...Numerous showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Snow level near 4000 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning, then numerous showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Scattered showers in the morning, then numerous showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Snow level near 3000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Snow level near 3000 feet. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers. Snow level near 3000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 42 31 45 \/ 0 0 10 $$ WAZ568-232300- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 309 AM PDT Sat Apr 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet increasing to 5500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet. West wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind in the passes becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet. Light wind in the passes. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Snow level near 4500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. West wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Snow level near 4000 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning, then numerous showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Snow level near 2500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Snow level near 3000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Snow level near 3000 feet. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers. Snow level near 3000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 48 31 54 \/ 0 0 0 Stevens Pass 44 28 50 \/ 0 0 0 $$ WAZ569-232300- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 309 AM PDT Sat Apr 23 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet increasing to 5500 feet in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 6500 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers after midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Snow level near 5000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Snow level near 4000 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning, then numerous showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then isolated showers after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Snow level near 2500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Snow level near 3000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Snow level near 3000 feet. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers. Snow level near 2500 feet increasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather