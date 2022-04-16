WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, April 15, 2022 _____ 767 FPUS56 KSEW 161033 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 333 AM PDT Sat Apr 16 2022 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Sunday. WAZ558-162300- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 333 AM PDT Sat Apr 16 2022 .TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly sunny in the morning, then numerous rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then numerous showers after midnight. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Numerous showers in the morning, then widespread showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Seattle 49 36 55 \/ 70 50 0 $$ WAZ559-162300- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 333 AM PDT Sat Apr 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then numerous rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. North wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then numerous rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Numerous rain showers in the morning, then widespread rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bremerton 48 32 54 \/ 70 40 0 $$ WAZ507-162300- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 333 AM PDT Sat Apr 16 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs near 50. Northeast wind around 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then numerous showers after midnight. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Numerous showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Edmonds 48 37 53 \/ 60 50 0 Everett 48 36 53 \/ 50 50 0 $$ WAZ509-162300- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 333 AM PDT Sat Apr 16 2022 .TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then widespread rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. North wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then numerous rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Numerous rain showers in the morning, then widespread rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Puyallup 50 34 56 \/ 80 50 0 Tacoma 49 33 55 \/ 80 40 0 $$ WAZ556-162300- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 333 AM PDT Sat Apr 16 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then numerous rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Numerous rain showers in the evening. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. South wind around 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then numerous showers after midnight. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Numerous showers in the morning, then widespread showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellevue 50 37 56 \/ 70 50 0 $$ WAZ555-162300- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 333 AM PDT Sat Apr 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers late in the morning. Widespread rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Numerous rain showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then numerous rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Numerous rain showers in the morning, then widespread rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 51 36 56 \/ 60 70 0 Enumclaw 46 33 53 \/ 80 60 0 North Bend 49 35 56 \/ 80 60 0 $$ WAZ503-162300- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 333 AM PDT Sat Apr 16 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North wind to 10 mph increasing to east 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then numerous rain showers after midnight. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Numerous rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellingham 50 37 54 \/ 10 30 10 Sumas 52 36 55 \/ 20 30 10 $$ WAZ506-162300- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 333 AM PDT Sat Apr 16 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the evening. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast with gusts to 25 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then numerous rain showers after midnight. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Numerous rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Anacortes 49 38 53 \/ 20 30 0 Mount Vernon 50 37 55 \/ 20 30 0 $$ WAZ001-162300- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 333 AM PDT Sat Apr 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast with gusts to 25 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then numerous rain showers after midnight. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Numerous rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 48 36 53 \/ 30 20 10 Eastsound 47 37 52 \/ 20 20 10 $$ WAZ510-162300- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 333 AM PDT Sat Apr 16 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind around 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 30s. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then numerous rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Numerous rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 49 37 53 \/ 20 30 0 Port Townsend 47 33 51 \/ 40 30 0 $$ WAZ511-162300- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 333 AM PDT Sat Apr 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers in the morning, then numerous rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then numerous rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Numerous rain showers in the morning, then widespread rain showers in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Shelton 48 31 54 \/ 70 30 10 $$ WAZ504-162300- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 333 AM PDT Sat Apr 16 2022 .TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers in the morning, then widespread rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind to 10 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then numerous rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Widespread rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Chehalis 48 32 55 \/ 80 30 10 Olympia 49 30 56 \/ 80 30 10 $$ WAZ512-162300- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 333 AM PDT Sat Apr 16 2022 .TODAY...Scattered snow showers in the morning. Scattered rain showers in the morning, then widespread rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 30. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then numerous rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Widespread rain showers. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. $$ WAZ514-162300- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 333 AM PDT Sat Apr 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers in the morning, then numerous rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers in the morning, then numerous rain showers in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 47 33 51 \/ 60 20 10 Sequim 47 31 52 \/ 50 20 0 $$ WAZ515-162300- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 333 AM PDT Sat Apr 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers in the morning, then numerous rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then numerous rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Widespread rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Sekiu 47 35 49 \/ 60 20 10 $$ WAZ517-162300- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 333 AM PDT Sat Apr 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers in the morning, then numerous rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind to 10 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the evening. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East wind around 10 mph becoming southeast to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then widespread rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Widespread rain showers. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 48 36 55 \/ 80 20 10 $$ WAZ516-162300- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 333 AM PDT Sat Apr 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and snow showers in the morning, then scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated rain showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then widespread rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Widespread rain showers. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Forks 48 32 52 \/ 40 10 10 $$ WAZ513-162300- Olympics- 333 AM PDT Sat Apr 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning, then numerous showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge around 2 inches. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Snow level near 1500 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. .MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then numerous showers after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. .TUESDAY...Widespread showers in the morning, then numerous showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near 2500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 3500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near 4000 feet. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near 4000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 26 17 31 \/ 60 20 10 $$ WAZ567-162300- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 333 AM PDT Sat Apr 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet in the afternoon. Freezing level near 2500 feet in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Snow level near 2000 feet. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet increasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. Freezing level near 4500 feet in the evening. .MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then numerous showers after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet decreasing to 2500 feet after midnight. .TUESDAY...Numerous showers. Snow level near 2000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near 2500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet increasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 3500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near 4000 feet. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near 3500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 34 23 37 \/ 30 40 10 $$ WAZ568-162300- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 333 AM PDT Sat Apr 16 2022 .TODAY...Isolated snow showers in the morning. Isolated showers late in the morning, then widespread showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. East wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Numerous showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with scattered showers after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Total snow accumulation 4 to 7 inches. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet increasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind in the passes becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. Freezing level near 4500 feet in the evening. East wind in the passes around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Southeast wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then numerous showers after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet decreasing to 2500 feet after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning, then numerous showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near 2500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet increasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 3500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near 4000 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near 3500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 34 24 40 \/ 80 60 0 Stevens Pass 31 22 36 \/ 70 80 0 $$ WAZ569-162300- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 333 AM PDT Sat Apr 16 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning, then widespread showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. .TONIGHT...Numerous showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet increasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. .MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then numerous showers after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet decreasing to 2500 feet after midnight. .TUESDAY...Numerous showers in the morning, then widespread showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near 3000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet. .THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near 4000 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near 3500 feet. $$

_____