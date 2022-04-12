WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, April 11, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

243 AM PDT Tue Apr 12 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

243 AM PDT Tue Apr 12 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. A chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Snow level near 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 300 feet in the morning. Highs near 50. East wind to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet in the morning. Highs near

50. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 48 33 51 / 60 50 30

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

243 AM PDT Tue Apr 12 2022

.TODAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely

through the day. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. A chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Snow level near 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the

30s. South wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet. Highs near 50. East wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the 30s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs near

50. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 45 32 49 / 60 40 40

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

243 AM PDT Tue Apr 12 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers through the day.

A chance of snow showers late in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and

snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing

to 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the 30s. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in

the 30s. North wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind becoming

west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near

60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 47 35 51 / 60 40 20

Everett 46 33 51 / 50 30 20

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

243 AM PDT Tue Apr 12 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. A chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Snow level near 300 feet after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 200 feet in the morning. Highs near 50. East wind to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. South wind to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet in the morning. Highs near

50. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 49 31 51 / 70 50 40

Tacoma 47 30 50 / 70 50 40

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

243 AM PDT Tue Apr 12 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers likely until late afternoon, then rain

showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. A chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Snow level near 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. South wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet in the morning. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. Light wind becoming east to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 48 33 52 / 60 40 30

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

243 AM PDT Tue Apr 12 2022

.TODAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and

snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing

to 400 feet after midnight. Lows near 30. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet after midnight. Lows

near 30. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 49 33 51 / 70 40 20

Enumclaw 45 29 48 / 70 50 40

North Bend 48 30 51 / 70 50 30

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

243 AM PDT Tue Apr 12 2022

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain showers likely through the day. Snow

showers likely late in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 15 to 25 mph becoming

southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain and

snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet after

midnight. Lows in the 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. West wind to

10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 50. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 49 34 51 / 60 40 10

Sumas 48 33 52 / 70 40 10

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

243 AM PDT Tue Apr 12 2022

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph

becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight.

Lows in the 30s. South wind to 10 mph becoming east after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. East wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind

to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 50. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 49 36 51 / 50 30 10

Mount Vernon 50 34 53 / 50 30 10

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

243 AM PDT Tue Apr 12 2022

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain showers likely through the day. Snow

showers likely late in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. East wind around 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind to

10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 50. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 48 36 50 / 60 30 10

Eastsound 46 36 47 / 60 40 10

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

243 AM PDT Tue Apr 12 2022

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers through

the day. A chance of snow showers late in the morning. A slight

chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. A chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the 30s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Light

wind becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 50. Light wind becoming northwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 50 36 51 / 50 30 10

Port Townsend 47 34 49 / 40 20 20

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

243 AM PDT Tue Apr 12 2022

.TODAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs

in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, a slight

chance of thunderstorms and a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 300 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Light wind becoming northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind to

10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming east to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1500 feet. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1500 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 45 30 49 / 70 50 50

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

243 AM PDT Tue Apr 12 2022

.TODAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning. A slight

chance of thunderstorms through the day. Rain showers and snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. No snow

accumulation. Highs in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, snow showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near

1000 feet decreasing to 300 feet after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

morning. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 200 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Southeast wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 300 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows near 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1500 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near

60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 45 29 48 / 70 50 50

Olympia 46 28 49 / 70 50 50

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

243 AM PDT Tue Apr 12 2022

.TODAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Rain

showers and snow showers through the day. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. No

snow accumulation. Highs in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely, a chance of thunderstorms and

snow showers likely in the evening, then rain and snow showers

likely after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to

300 feet after midnight. No snow accumulation. Lows near 30.

Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

morning. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 300 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Light wind becoming east to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after

midnight. Lows near 30. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs near

50. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1500 feet. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 50s.

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

243 AM PDT Tue Apr 12 2022

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain and snow showers likely through the day. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs in the 40s. East wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, snow showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near

1500 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers until late afternoon, then a slight chance of rain

showers late in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to

mid 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1500 feet. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 45 32 47 / 60 40 30

Sequim 48 31 48 / 50 30 20

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

243 AM PDT Tue Apr 12 2022

.TODAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms through the day. Rain showers and snow showers

likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. No snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Wind variable to

10 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, snow showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near

1000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 45 34 47 / 80 50 30

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

243 AM PDT Tue Apr 12 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers, snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then rain and snow showers likely

after midnight. Snow level near 400 feet after midnight. No snow

accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 300 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 45 34 49 / 80 70 60

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

243 AM PDT Tue Apr 12 2022

.TODAY...Rain showers in the morning. Snow showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms through the day. Rain showers likely in

the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. No snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, snow showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near

1000 feet decreasing to 400 feet after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. South wind to 10 mph becoming east after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper

40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the 30s. Northeast

wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1500 feet. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 45 29 48 / 80 50 40

Olympics-

243 AM PDT Tue Apr 12 2022

.TODAY...Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Snow level near 1000 feet. Snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge around 2 inches.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. A chance of showers until early morning. A chance of

snow showers. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 400 feet

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 300 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level

near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 500 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level

near 1500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 1500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near

2000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

3500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 28 15 29 / 70 30 20

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

243 AM PDT Tue Apr 12 2022

.TODAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers likely

through the day. A chance of snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet

increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of

1 to 3 inches.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. A

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level near

1000 feet decreasing to 300 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers.

No snow accumulation.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet decreasing to

1000 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1000 feet in the afternoon. Freezing level near

2000 feet in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1500 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 1500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 1000 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 3000 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 31 21 33 / 80 40 10

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

243 AM PDT Tue Apr 12 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely until late afternoon, then showers, snow

showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper 20s to mid

30s. East wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, snow showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to

300 feet after midnight. East wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers until

late afternoon, then a chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Snow level near 300 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

lower to mid 30s. East wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 1000 feet in the evening. East wind in the passes

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 1000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in

the lower to mid 30s. Light wind in the passes.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level

near 1500 feet in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1500 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

1500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 1000 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 1500 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 3000 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 34 21 35 / 80 40 30

Stevens Pass 29 19 30 / 60 50 20

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

243 AM PDT Tue Apr 12 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers, snow

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 6 inches.

.TONIGHT...Showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet in the evening. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation 3 to

9 inches.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 1000 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 1500 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 1000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 1500 feet in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1500 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 1500 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 3500 feet increasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon.

