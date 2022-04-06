WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 5, 2022

_____

525 FPUS56 KSEW 060955

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

255 AM PDT Wed Apr 6 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

WAZ558-062300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

255 AM PDT Wed Apr 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North

wind around 10 mph becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 59 43 69 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ559-062300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

255 AM PDT Wed Apr 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North

wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light

wind becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs near

50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 400 feet in the morning. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 57 42 68 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ507-062300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

255 AM PDT Wed Apr 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East

wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 56 43 67 / 0 0 0

Everett 57 42 67 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ509-062300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

255 AM PDT Wed Apr 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 60. North wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. North wind to 10 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 300 feet in the morning. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 61 42 72 / 0 0 0

Tacoma 59 40 70 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ556-062300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

255 AM PDT Wed Apr 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 60. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 61 43 71 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ555-062300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

255 AM PDT Wed Apr 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers likely in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers. Snow

level near 400 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 60 44 69 / 0 0 0

Enumclaw 59 42 69 / 0 0 0

North Bend 60 44 70 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ503-062300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

255 AM PDT Wed Apr 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to

20 mph becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 56 41 62 / 0 0 0

Sumas 56 42 65 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ506-062300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

255 AM PDT Wed Apr 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs near 50. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs near

50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 54 43 60 / 0 0 0

Mount Vernon 58 42 66 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ001-062300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

255 AM PDT Wed Apr 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North

wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. East wind to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s.

Southwest wind around 10 mph increasing to west 15 to 25 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch

likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 52 41 56 / 0 0 0

Eastsound 50 42 54 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ510-062300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

255 AM PDT Wed Apr 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 55 41 60 / 0 0 0

Port Townsend 52 42 60 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ511-062300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

255 AM PDT Wed Apr 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog

early in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Northeast wind to

10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North

wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs near

50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet increasing to 1000 feet in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 58 40 69 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ504-062300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

255 AM PDT Wed Apr 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog

early in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. North wind to 10 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. East

wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs near

50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 500 feet after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Snow level near 400 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 60 38 71 / 0 0 0

Olympia 59 37 70 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ512-062300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

255 AM PDT Wed Apr 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog early in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. East wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East

wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 500 feet after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Snow level near 400 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ514-062300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

255 AM PDT Wed Apr 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs near 50. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Light wind becoming

variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain

in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Highs near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph increasing

to northwest 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 500 feet after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet increasing to 1000 feet in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 51 40 59 / 0 0 0

Sequim 52 40 61 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ515-062300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

255 AM PDT Wed Apr 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Wind variable to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers likely in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1500 feet. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 50 42 58 / 0 10 10

$$

WAZ517-062300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

255 AM PDT Wed Apr 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northeast wind around

10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. East wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. West

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an

inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs near

50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 59 46 66 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ516-062300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

255 AM PDT Wed Apr 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West

wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

a half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1500 feet. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 56 38 61 / 0 10 10

$$

WAZ513-062300-

Olympics-

255 AM PDT Wed Apr 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet increasing

to 6500 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

7000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level

near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 1500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 1000 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 500 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Snow level near

1000 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 38 33 49 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ567-062300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

255 AM PDT Wed Apr 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly sunny.

Freezing level near 2500 feet increasing to 5500 feet in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 7000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet decreasing to

3000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

2000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 1000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 1000 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level near

400 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level

near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 500 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet in the afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 41 34 51 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ568-062300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

255 AM PDT Wed Apr 6 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet increasing

to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

lower to mid 40s. East wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet. East

wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures near 50. East wind in the passes

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 7500 feet. Freezing level near

10500 feet in the evening. East wind in the passes around 10 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet decreasing to

3500 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Afternoon pass temperatures near 40. West wind in

the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

2500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 1500 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 300 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level

near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 500 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet in the afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 44 33 53 / 0 0 0

Stevens Pass 41 30 49 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ569-062300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

255 AM PDT Wed Apr 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly sunny.

Freezing level near 4000 feet increasing to 7500 feet in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

5500 feet decreasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 1500 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 1000 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level

near 1500 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

500 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near

2000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet in the afternoon.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather