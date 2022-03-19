WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, March 18, 2022 _____ 812 FPUS56 KSEW 190947 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 246 AM PDT Sat Mar 19 2022 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Sunday. WAZ558-192300- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 246 AM PDT Sat Mar 19 2022 .TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then a chance of rain late in the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Seattle 49 38 48 \/ 90 40 60 $$ WAZ559-192300- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 246 AM PDT Sat Mar 19 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of showers early in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs near 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bremerton 49 34 48 \/ 80 30 60 $$ WAZ507-192300- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 246 AM PDT Sat Mar 19 2022 .TODAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain late in the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. South wind to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs near 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Edmonds 48 37 48 \/ 80 40 50 Everett 46 36 48 \/ 90 50 40 $$ WAZ509-192300- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 246 AM PDT Sat Mar 19 2022 .TODAY...Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. Rain at times in the morning, then a slight chance of rain late in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower 40s. South wind around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Puyallup 51 37 50 \/ 90 50 60 Tacoma 50 36 48 \/ 90 50 60 $$ WAZ556-192300- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 246 AM PDT Sat Mar 19 2022 .TODAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely late in the morning. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. South wind to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. South wind to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellevue 49 38 49 \/ 90 50 50 $$ WAZ555-192300- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 246 AM PDT Sat Mar 19 2022 .TODAY...Rain in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers until early morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the morning. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 48 36 49 \/ 100 80 60 Enumclaw 47 34 46 \/ 90 60 60 North Bend 49 36 48 \/ 100 60 50 $$ WAZ503-192300- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 246 AM PDT Sat Mar 19 2022 .TODAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain late in the morning. Partly sunny in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellingham 49 37 48 \/ 90 50 40 Sumas 49 36 47 \/ 100 60 60 $$ WAZ506-192300- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 246 AM PDT Sat Mar 19 2022 .TODAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain late in the morning. Partly sunny in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Anacortes 49 38 48 \/ 90 50 40 Mount Vernon 49 37 49 \/ 100 60 40 $$ WAZ001-192300- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 246 AM PDT Sat Mar 19 2022 .TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 49 37 48 \/ 60 30 50 Eastsound 47 38 46 \/ 80 40 60 $$ WAZ510-192300- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 246 AM PDT Sat Mar 19 2022 .TODAY...Windy. Becoming mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Rain at times in the morning, then a chance of rain late in the morning. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers until early morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the morning. Lows in the 30s. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 50 38 50 \/ 90 40 40 Port Townsend 48 36 48 \/ 90 30 40 $$ WAZ511-192300- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 246 AM PDT Sat Mar 19 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph north part. .MONDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs near 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Shelton 50 34 48 \/ 80 50 70 $$ WAZ504-192300- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 246 AM PDT Sat Mar 19 2022 .TODAY...Rain at times in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain late in the morning. Partly sunny in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Chehalis 51 36 49 \/ 80 70 70 Olympia 51 35 49 \/ 80 50 70 $$ WAZ512-192300- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 246 AM PDT Sat Mar 19 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain late in the morning. Partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon, Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows near 40. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming south to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. $$ WAZ514-192300- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 246 AM PDT Sat Mar 19 2022 .TODAY...Breezy. Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. Rain likely in the morning. A slight chance of rain late in the morning. A slight chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers until early morning. A slight chance of snow showers after midnight. A chance of rain showers in the morning. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the 30s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 48 35 48 \/ 60 30 60 Sequim 49 33 48 \/ 60 40 50 $$ WAZ515-192300- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 246 AM PDT Sat Mar 19 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. A slight chance of rain late in the morning. A chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely late in the evening. A chance of rain showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Sekiu 46 36 46 \/ 50 70 90 $$ WAZ517-192300- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 246 AM PDT Sat Mar 19 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. A slight chance of rain late in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely in the late evening and early morning. A chance of rain showers in the morning. Patchy fog after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs near 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 40. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 49 41 48 \/ 50 80 90 $$ WAZ516-192300- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 246 AM PDT Sat Mar 19 2022 .TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Forks 48 36 47 \/ 40 80 90 $$ WAZ513-192300- Olympics- 246 AM PDT Sat Mar 19 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow late in the morning. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 1 inch. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. A chance of snow showers. Rain showers likely after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then showers after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. .MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet increasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 8000 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Snow level near 8000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet decreasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening. Snow level near 4000 feet in the evening. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 30 21 30 \/ 70 30 50 $$ WAZ567-192300- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 246 AM PDT Sat Mar 19 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet decreasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow accumulation of 2 to 6 inches. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Snow showers likely. Rain showers likely after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation 4 to 9 inches. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then showers after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet. .MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet increasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet increasing to 5500 feet after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning. Snow level near 7000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet decreasing to 3500 feet after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 33 23 32 \/ 100 70 50 $$ WAZ568-192300- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 246 AM PDT Sat Mar 19 2022 .TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet decreasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of 1 to 5 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind in the passes to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Total snow accumulation 4 to 10 inches. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. West wind in the passes around 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. West wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Afternoon pass temperatures near 40. Light wind in the passes. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet increasing to 7000 feet after midnight. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 7500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet decreasing to 4000 feet after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 37 27 35 \/ 90 80 50 Stevens Pass 34 24 32 \/ 80 60 40 $$ WAZ569-192300- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 246 AM PDT Sat Mar 19 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet decreasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation 2 to 10 inches. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then showers after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. .MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet increasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 7500 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening. Snow level near 6000 feet in the evening. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. 