WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

336 AM PST Thu Feb 17 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

336 AM PST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the late

morning and early afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South

wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 47 42 48 / 20 10 0

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

336 AM PST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the late

morning and early afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. South wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind

to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow

in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 47 39 46 / 20 10 0

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

336 AM PST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and

snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 1000 feet in the evening. Lows

near 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 47 42 47 / 20 10 0

Everett 46 41 46 / 20 10 0

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

336 AM PST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain early in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow

in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows near 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 49 42 48 / 10 10 0

Tacoma 47 40 47 / 10 10 0

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

336 AM PST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South

wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South

wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 1000 feet in the evening. Lows

near 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 47 42 48 / 20 10 0

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

336 AM PST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the 40s.

South wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows

near 40. South wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow

level near 1000 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper

20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 46 40 47 / 30 20 10

Enumclaw 45 38 46 / 20 10 0

North Bend 47 39 48 / 20 10 0

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

336 AM PST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon. A

slight chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows near

40. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows near 40. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain

and snow. Snow level near 300 feet. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near sea level. Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 46 41 46 / 30 20 20

Sumas 45 40 46 / 40 30 30

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

336 AM PST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain until early morning.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West wind to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 40. Light wind becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow

in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 47 41 47 / 20 10 10

Mount Vernon 47 41 48 / 20 20 10

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

336 AM PST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of rain until late afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West wind around 10 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow

in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 400 feet in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near sea level. Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 48 39 47 / 20 10 20

Eastsound 45 41 45 / 20 10 20

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

336 AM PST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

West wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and

snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 48 41 48 / 20 10 10

Port Townsend 48 41 47 / 10 10 0

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

336 AM PST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the late

morning and early afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 1000 feet in the evening. Lows

near 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 48 38 47 / 20 10 0

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

336 AM PST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. West wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West wind

to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Highs in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow

in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 1000 feet in the evening. Lows in

the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 48 41 48 / 20 10 0

Olympia 48 39 49 / 20 10 0

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

336 AM PST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West

wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light

wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

1500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow

in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 1000 feet in the evening. Lows in

the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

336 AM PST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain early in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain

and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 49 38 47 / 20 10 0

Sequim 49 37 47 / 10 10 0

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

336 AM PST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain

and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 400 feet. Highs near 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 47 40 47 / 20 10 10

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

336 AM PST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. West wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light

wind becoming west to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming north to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows near 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 49 43 48 / 20 10 0

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

336 AM PST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and

snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 48 37 47 / 30 10 10

Olympics-

336 AM PST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet decreasing to 5500 feet

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 1500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and

snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 500 feet in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 500 feet in the afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 38 28 36 / 10 0 0

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

336 AM PST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. A chance

of rain through the day. A slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow may

be heavy at times.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 200 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near sea level.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 35 30 34 / 40 20 20

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

336 AM PST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

lower to mid 30s. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow until

early morning. Snow level near 3500 feet. West wind in the passes

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4000 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind in the

passes around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

Southwest wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

2500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 30s.

West wind in the passes 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow in the evening, then rain

and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow

may be heavy at times.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow

level near 500 feet in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 35 30 37 / 20 20 0

Stevens Pass 33 29 34 / 30 20 0

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

336 AM PST Thu Feb 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY...A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow

may be heavy at times after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1500 feet.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 1000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near

1000 feet in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the

afternoon.

