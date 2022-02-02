WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 1, 2022 _____ 167 FPUS56 KSEW 021028 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 227 AM PST Wed Feb 2 2022 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Thursday. WAZ558-030000- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 227 AM PST Wed Feb 2 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 40. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain until early morning, then rain likely in the morning. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Seattle 42 39 47 \/ 40 60 60 $$ WAZ559-030000- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 227 AM PST Wed Feb 2 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the morning. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 40. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain until early morning, then rain likely in the morning. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bremerton 40 37 46 \/ 50 60 60 $$ WAZ507-030000- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 227 AM PST Wed Feb 2 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow early in the afternoon. A chance of rain and snow late in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Edmonds 40 38 45 \/ 40 70 60 Everett 38 37 44 \/ 40 70 60 $$ WAZ509-030000- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 227 AM PST Wed Feb 2 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the morning. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain until early morning, then rain likely in the morning. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Puyallup 43 40 47 \/ 50 60 60 Tacoma 42 39 47 \/ 40 60 60 $$ WAZ556-030000- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 227 AM PST Wed Feb 2 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow early in the afternoon. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet in the afternoon. Highs near 40. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain until early morning, then rain likely in the morning. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellevue 41 39 46 \/ 50 70 60 $$ WAZ555-030000- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 227 AM PST Wed Feb 2 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain until early morning, then rain likely in the morning. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 39 36 44 \/ 60 90 80 Enumclaw 39 37 44 \/ 60 70 60 North Bend 40 36 45 \/ 50 80 60 $$ WAZ503-030000- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 227 AM PST Wed Feb 2 2022 .TODAY...A slight chance of snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. No snow accumulation. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellingham 38 35 43 \/ 60 90 70 Sumas 36 33 41 \/ 70 90 80 $$ WAZ506-030000- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 227 AM PST Wed Feb 2 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the late morning and early afternoon. A slight chance of rain early in the afternoon, then a chance of rain and snow late in the afternoon. Snow level near 300 feet. Highs near 40. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Anacortes 40 36 44 \/ 50 80 70 Mount Vernon 40 36 44 \/ 50 80 70 $$ WAZ001-030000- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 227 AM PST Wed Feb 2 2022 .TODAY...A slight chance of rain and snow late in the morning. A chance of rain and snow early in the afternoon, then rain and snow likely late in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain in the late evening and early morning. Rain likely in the morning. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 41 36 44 \/ 60 80 70 Eastsound 39 36 43 \/ 80 90 70 $$ WAZ510-030000- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 227 AM PST Wed Feb 2 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow early in the afternoon. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs near 40. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain until early morning, then rain likely in the morning. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 42 38 47 \/ 40 80 60 Port Townsend 41 38 46 \/ 30 70 50 $$ WAZ511-030000- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 227 AM PST Wed Feb 2 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of rain and snow in the late morning and early afternoon. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain until early morning, then rain likely in the morning. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North part, south wind to 10 mph. South part, southwest wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight, Gusts to 35 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 40s. North part, south wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. South part, southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph south part. .FRIDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Shelton 41 38 46 \/ 60 70 60 $$ WAZ504-030000- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 227 AM PST Wed Feb 2 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of rain and snow late in the morning. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs near 40. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain until early morning, then rain likely in the morning. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Chehalis 42 40 47 \/ 50 60 60 Olympia 43 39 48 \/ 40 60 60 $$ WAZ512-030000- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 227 AM PST Wed Feb 2 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow late in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain until early morning, then rain likely in the morning. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 40. West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. $$ WAZ514-030000- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 227 AM PST Wed Feb 2 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the late morning and early afternoon. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon. Highs near 40. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain until early morning, then rain likely in the morning. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. .FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 42 37 46 \/ 50 80 60 Sequim 42 35 47 \/ 40 70 60 $$ WAZ515-030000- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 227 AM PST Wed Feb 2 2022 .TODAY...A chance of snow late in the morning. A chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon, then rain likely late in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. No snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rain at times in the morning. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Sekiu 43 39 47 \/ 80 90 80 $$ WAZ517-030000- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 227 AM PST Wed Feb 2 2022 .TODAY...A slight chance of rain late in the morning. A chance of rain early in the afternoon, then rain likely late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rain at times in the morning. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 46 44 49 \/ 60 80 60 $$ WAZ516-030000- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 227 AM PST Wed Feb 2 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow late in the morning. Rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet in the morning. No snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Forks 44 39 48 \/ 80 90 70 $$ WAZ513-030000- Olympics- 227 AM PST Wed Feb 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning. A chance of rain through the day. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 1 inch. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening. Snow level near 3000 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet increasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 29 28 34 \/ 40 60 50 $$ WAZ567-030000- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 227 AM PST Wed Feb 2 2022 .TODAY...A slight chance of snow late in the morning. A chance of rain and snow early in the afternoon, then rain and snow likely late in the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow until early morning, then rain and snow likely in the morning. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Snow accumulation of 4 to 5 inches. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation 5 to 8 inches. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 27 25 33 \/ 70 90 70 $$ WAZ568-030000- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 227 AM PST Wed Feb 2 2022 .TODAY...A slight chance of snow late in the morning. A chance of rain and snow early in the afternoon, then rain and snow likely late in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. Light wind in the passes becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. West wind in the passes around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation 5 to 13 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. West wind in the passes around 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. West wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 28 25 34 \/ 60 80 60 Stevens Pass 25 23 32 \/ 60 70 50 $$ WAZ569-030000- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 227 AM PST Wed Feb 2 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow late in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of 4 to 9 inches. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet increasing to 5500 feet after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening. Snow level near 3000 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet decreasing to 3500 feet after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. 