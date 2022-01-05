WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 4, 2022

_____

460 FPUS56 KSEW 051041

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

240 AM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

WAZ558-060000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

240 AM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog late in the morning. A slight chance of rain

and snow late in the morning. A chance of rain and snow early in

the afternoon, then rain and snow likely late in the afternoon.

No snow accumulation. Highs near 40. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the 30s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 38 34 48 / 70 100 90

$$

WAZ559-060000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

240 AM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

2 AM PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...A slight chance of rain and snow late in the morning. A

chance of rain and snow early in the afternoon, then rain and

snow likely late in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Snow level near 500 feet in the evening. Snow

accumulation up to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

4 inches. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming south with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 400 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 400 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 36 33 46 / 80 100 90

$$

WAZ507-060000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

240 AM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the late morning and early

afternoon. A slight chance of snow early in the afternoon. A

chance of rain and snow late in the afternoon. Snow level near

300 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Snow level near 400 feet in the evening. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows in the 30s. East wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to

one inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 300 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 38 33 47 / 60 100 90

Everett 35 32 45 / 60 100 90

$$

WAZ509-060000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

240 AM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...A chance of rain late in the morning. Rain likely early

in the afternoon, then rain at times late in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs

near 40. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog in the morning. Rainfall amounts a

half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 40 35 50 / 80 100 100

Tacoma 38 34 49 / 80 100 100

$$

WAZ556-060000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

240 AM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog until late afternoon. A slight chance of rain

in the morning. A chance of rain and snow early in the afternoon,

then rain and snow likely late in the afternoon. Snow level near

500 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet in the evening. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 1000 feet decreasing to 500 feet after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 500 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 38 34 48 / 60 100 90

$$

WAZ555-060000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

240 AM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

2 AM PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy fog until late afternoon. A chance of rain and

snow in the morning. Rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light

wind.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet in the evening. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

Gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 500 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 39 34 48 / 50 100 100

Enumclaw 38 34 48 / 80 100 100

North Bend 38 34 48 / 70 100 100

$$

WAZ503-060000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

240 AM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 AM PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Windy, cloudy. A slight chance of snow late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northeast wind

20 to 35 mph. Gusts to 50 mph decreasing to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. A chance of snow in the evening, then rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level near 200 feet. Snow may be heavy

at times after midnight. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast wind 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs near 40. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 300 feet. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 300 feet. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows near 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 32 28 43 / 20 100 90

Sumas 30 26 42 / 20 100 100

$$

WAZ506-060000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

240 AM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

2 AM PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Windy, cloudy. A chance of rain and snow late in the

afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Highs in the mid to upper

30s. North wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming

southeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then

snow likely late in the evening. Rain after midnight. Snow level

near sea level in the evening. Snow accumulation of 1 to

2 inches. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 400 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 37 32 45 / 30 100 90

Mount Vernon 37 33 45 / 30 100 90

$$

WAZ001-060000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

240 AM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

2 AM PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Windy, cloudy. A chance of rain and snow late in the

afternoon. Snow level near sea level. Highs in the 30s. Northeast

wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow likely in the evening, then snow

after midnight. Rain after midnight. Snow level near sea level in

the evening. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming east

after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Patchy fog after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 400 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 36 30 44 / 40 100 90

Eastsound 34 30 43 / 30 100 90

$$

WAZ510-060000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

240 AM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow early in the afternoon.

A chance of rain and snow late in the afternoon. Snow level near

200 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Snow level near 300 feet in the evening. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind

10 to 20 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain

at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 39 34 47 / 40 100 90

Port Townsend 38 33 46 / 60 100 90

$$

WAZ511-060000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

240 AM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

2 AM PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...A slight chance of rain and snow late in the morning. A

chance of rain and snow early in the afternoon, then rain and

snow late in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the 30s. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Patchy fog in the morning. Snow accumulation up to

3 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three

inches possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 500 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 36 33 47 / 90 100 100

$$

WAZ504-060000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

240 AM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs near 40. Northeast wind to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 35 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 39 36 50 / 90 100 100

Olympia 39 35 50 / 90 100 100

$$

WAZ512-060000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

240 AM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TODAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. East

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

3 inches. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

$$

WAZ514-060000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

240 AM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

2 AM PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then a slight chance of snow

early in the afternoon. Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

late in the afternoon. Snow level near 200 feet. Highs in the

30s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to northeast 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow until early morning, then rain

in the morning. Snow level near 500 feet in the evening. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows near 30. East wind 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Patchy fog late in the morning. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Wind variable

to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Patchy fog. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 30s. Light

wind.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level near 400 feet. Lows near 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 500 feet. Highs near 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 37 32 46 / 70 100 90

Sequim 37 31 46 / 70 100 90

$$

WAZ515-060000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

240 AM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

2 AM PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning, then a slight chance of

snow early in the afternoon. Rain and snow late in the afternoon.

Snow level near 400 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs

in the 30s. East wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Snow until early morning. Rain after midnight.

Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Snow accumulation of

1 to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation 1 to 4 inches. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. East wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet. Highs near 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 37 32 46 / 90 100 90

$$

WAZ517-060000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

240 AM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain and snow in

the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times after

midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in

the 30s. East wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

morning. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog after midnight. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south after

midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 41 37 51 / 100 100 100

$$

WAZ516-060000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

240 AM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

2 AM PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Breezy. A slight chance of rain and snow late in the

morning. A chance of rain and snow early in the afternoon, then

rain and snow late in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

40s. East wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain and snow in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Total snow

accumulation up to 4 inches. Lows in the 30s. East wind 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a half inch to

one inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs near 40. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 38 33 48 / 90 100 90

$$

WAZ513-060000-

Olympics-

240 AM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

.TODAY...A slight chance of rain and snow late in the morning. A

chance of rain and snow early in the afternoon, then rain and

snow late in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet. Snow

accumulation near Hurricane Ridge of 1 to 2 inches.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet increasing to

8500 feet after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the

evening. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Snow

accumulation near Hurricane Ridge of 3 to 4 inches.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet decreasing to

5000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 3 inches.

Total snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge 4 to 9 inches.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

3000 feet decreasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 500 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4000 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 26 21 32 / 80 100 90

$$

WAZ567-060000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

240 AM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

NOON PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. A

slight chance of snow in the morning. A slight chance of snow

late in the afternoon. Snow level near sea level.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 200 feet increasing to

1500 feet after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 8 to 11 inches.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet increasing

to 3500 feet in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation

of 3 to 8 inches. Total snow accumulation 11 to 19 inches.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. Snow

may be heavy at times in the evening. Rainfall amounts one to

three inches possible.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet decreasing to

1500 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 300 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 200 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet. Snow

may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 22 20 33 / 10 100 100

$$

WAZ568-060000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

240 AM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

NOON PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning. A chance of snow

through the day. Rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 20s. Northwest wind

in the passes around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 500 feet increasing to 2000 feet after

midnight. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation

of 13 to 16 inches. East wind in the passes 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.

Precipitation may be heavy at times. Rainfall amounts one to

three inches possible. Snow accumulation of 10 to 17 inches.

Total snow accumulation 24 to 35 inches. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind in the

passes 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow. Snow level near

4500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times. Rainfall amounts one to

three inches possible. Southwest wind in the passes 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet decreasing to

2000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

lower to mid 30s. Light wind in the passes becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 1000 feet decreasing to 300 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

near 1000 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the

afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 28 23 36 / 80 100 100

Stevens Pass 22 17 32 / 60 100 100

$$

WAZ569-060000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

240 AM PST Wed Jan 5 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

NOON PST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow accumulation of

2 to 4 inches.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet increasing to

6000 feet after midnight. Precipitation may be heavy at times.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation

of 11 to 18 inches.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet.

Precipitation may be heavy at times. Rainfall amounts one to

three inches possible. Snow accumulation of 5 to 10 inches. Total

snow accumulation 18 to 32 inches.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. Snow

may be heavy at times. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet decreasing to

2500 feet in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the

morning. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 1000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 500 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 5000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the

afternoon.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather