WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 27, 2021

_____

373 FPUS56 KSEW 281114

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

313 AM PST Sun Nov 28 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

WAZ558-290000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

313 AM PST Sun Nov 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs near 60. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain in

the late evening and early morning. Rain likely in the morning.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows

near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

South wind around 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 59 51 55 / 90 80 90

$$

WAZ559-290000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

313 AM PST Sun Nov 28 2021

.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely late

in the morning. Rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain in

the late evening and early morning. Rain at times in the morning.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows

near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 57 49 54 / 100 80 90

$$

WAZ507-290000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

313 AM PST Sun Nov 28 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain in

the late evening and early morning. Rain likely in the morning.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows near

50. Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain at times late in the morning. A chance of rain

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

in the morning. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs

in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind

10 to 20 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at

times in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 58 50 54 / 100 70 80

Everett 57 50 54 / 100 70 80

$$

WAZ509-290000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

313 AM PST Sun Nov 28 2021

.TODAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning. A chance of rain

early in the afternoon, then rain at times late in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near

60. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain in

the late evening and early morning. Rain at times in the morning.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows

near 50. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

South wind to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 61 51 56 / 100 90 90

Tacoma 59 50 55 / 100 90 90

$$

WAZ556-290000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

313 AM PST Sun Nov 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs near 60. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then a chance of rain in

the late evening and early morning. Rain likely in the morning.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows

near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s. South wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 50. South wind

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 60 51 55 / 100 80 90

$$

WAZ555-290000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

313 AM PST Sun Nov 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain in the late

evening and early morning. Rain likely in the morning. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows near 50. South

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the

50s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 61 50 56 / 100 90 90

Enumclaw 59 49 54 / 100 90 90

North Bend 61 50 56 / 100 90 90

$$

WAZ503-290000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

313 AM PST Sun Nov 28 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely early in

the afternoon. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the mid to upper

50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southeast to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain at times late in the morning. A chance of rain

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

in the morning. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

a half inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 58 49 54 / 100 80 80

Sumas 58 49 54 / 100 90 80

$$

WAZ506-290000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

313 AM PST Sun Nov 28 2021

.TODAY...Windy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

late morning and early afternoon. A chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 40 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then showers likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Rain at

times in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Lows near 50. Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain at times late in the morning. A chance of rain

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

in the morning. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 58 48 54 / 100 80 70

Mount Vernon 60 50 56 / 100 80 80

$$

WAZ001-290000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

313 AM PST Sun Nov 28 2021

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain early in the

afternoon. A slight chance of rain late in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. Showers likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain

likely late in the morning. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South

wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 57 45 53 / 100 70 70

Eastsound 56 47 52 / 100 80 70

$$

WAZ510-290000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

313 AM PST Sun Nov 28 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Windy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain at

times early in the afternoon. Rain likely late in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain until early morning, then

rain likely in the morning. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South

wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s to lower

50s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South

wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 60 49 55 / 100 70 70

Port Townsend 58 48 54 / 100 70 70

$$

WAZ511-290000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

313 AM PST Sun Nov 28 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain in

the late evening and early morning. Rain at times in the morning.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming southwest to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind

to 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 15 to 30 mph.

Gusts to 40 mph north part.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 57 49 54 / 100 90 90

$$

WAZ504-290000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

313 AM PST Sun Nov 28 2021

.TODAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning. A chance of rain

in the late morning and early afternoon, then rain at times late

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain in

the late evening and early morning. Rain in the morning. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows near 50. South

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or

less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 59 51 56 / 90 90 90

Olympia 59 49 55 / 90 90 90

$$

WAZ512-290000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

313 AM PST Sun Nov 28 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain in

the late evening and early morning. Rain in the morning. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows near 50. South

wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming southwest to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper

40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

$$

WAZ514-290000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

313 AM PST Sun Nov 28 2021

.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain at times in

the late morning and early afternoon. A chance of rain late in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain until early morning, then

rain likely in the morning. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch likely. Lows in the 40s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light

wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 57 45 54 / 100 70 80

Sequim 57 45 54 / 100 60 70

$$

WAZ515-290000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

313 AM PST Sun Nov 28 2021

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain early in the

afternoon. A slight chance of rain late in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming

variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light

wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Light wind

becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight, Gusts to 20 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 57 48 53 / 100 80 70

$$

WAZ517-290000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

313 AM PST Sun Nov 28 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the late

morning and early afternoon. Rain likely late in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the

50s. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rain at times in the morning. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain late in the morning. A chance of rain in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

morning. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 58 52 55 / 100 90 80

$$

WAZ516-290000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

313 AM PST Sun Nov 28 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Rain at times in the morning. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then rain likely late in the morning. A chance of

rain in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the morning. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

a half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 58 47 54 / 100 80 70

$$

WAZ513-290000-

Olympics-

313 AM PST Sun Nov 28 2021

.TODAY...Rain until late afternoon. A chance of snow in the

afternoon. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Snow level

near 8000 feet. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. No

snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. A chance of snow.

Rain likely and a slight chance of light freezing rain after

midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet. No snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge.

.MONDAY...Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. Showers, snow

likely, a slight chance of thunderstorms and light freezing rain

in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 5500 feet. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the morning. No snow accumulation near Hurricane

Ridge.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 5500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet increasing to

9000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches

possible.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Snow level near 9500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 42 36 39 / 100 60 60

$$

WAZ567-290000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

313 AM PST Sun Nov 28 2021

.TODAY...Rain and snow with light freezing rain likely in the

morning, then rain, snow and a chance of light freezing rain in

the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet. No snow accumulation.

.TONIGHT...Rain, snow likely and a slight chance of light

freezing rain in the evening, then showers with possible snow

showers, freezing rain and thunderstorms after midnight. Snow

level near 6000 feet. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall after midnight. No snow accumulation.

.MONDAY...Showers, snow and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning. A chance of light freezing rain through the day. A

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

5500 feet. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

morning. No snow accumulation.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, light

freezing rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely

after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 2500 feet decreasing to 1500 feet after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 44 36 38 / 100 90 80

$$

WAZ568-290000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

313 AM PST Sun Nov 28 2021

.TODAY...A chance of rain, light freezing rain likely and a

chance of snow in the morning, then rain, light freezing rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet. No snow

accumulation. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper

40s. Southwest wind in the passes 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening. A chance of light

freezing rain. Rain, snow likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. No snow

accumulation. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Showers with possible freezing rain and thunderstorms

in the morning. A chance of snow through the day. A chance of

rain and a slight chance of light freezing rain in the afternoon.

Snow level near 6000 feet. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the morning. No snow accumulation. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind in the

passes.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, snow and a

slight chance of light freezing rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

5500 feet. Light wind in the passes.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet increasing to

6000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Afternoon pass temperatures near 40. West wind in

the passes around 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

6000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 4500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 49 40 44 / 90 90 80

Stevens Pass 44 36 39 / 90 90 80

$$

WAZ569-290000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

313 AM PST Sun Nov 28 2021

.TODAY...A slight chance of rain and snow late in the morning. A

chance of rain, snow and a slight chance of light freezing rain

early in the afternoon, then rain, snow and a chance of light

freezing rain late in the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet.

No snow accumulation.

.TONIGHT...Rain, snow and a chance of light freezing rain in the

evening, then rain and snow likely in the late evening and early

morning. Rain and snow in the morning. Snow level near 7500 feet.

No snow accumulation.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain, snow and a slight chance of light freezing rain

in the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet. Snow accumulation up

to 2 inches.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6000 feet

increasing to 8500 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 10000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 7500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 5500 feet decreasing to 4500 feet in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 4000 feet in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

$$

