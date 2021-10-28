WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 27, 2021 _____ 222 FPUS56 KSEW 281021 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 320 AM PDT Thu Oct 28 2021 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Friday. WAZ558-282300- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 320 AM PDT Thu Oct 28 2021 .TODAY...Windy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely early in the afternoon. Rain late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Seattle 61 48 51 \/ 100 100 50 $$ WAZ559-282300- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 320 AM PDT Thu Oct 28 2021 .TODAY...Windy. Rain likely until late afternoon, then rain late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain until early morning, then rain likely in the morning. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs near 50. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. Northeast wind around 10 mph becoming north 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bremerton 59 46 51 \/ 100 100 40 $$ WAZ507-282300- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 320 AM PDT Thu Oct 28 2021 .TODAY...Windy. Rain likely until late afternoon, then rain late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph increasing to south 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain until early morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind around 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Edmonds 59 47 51 \/ 90 100 40 Everett 58 46 50 \/ 100 100 40 $$ WAZ509-282300- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 320 AM PDT Thu Oct 28 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain until early morning, then rain likely in the morning. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the 50s. North wind 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Puyallup 64 48 53 \/ 90 100 50 Tacoma 63 47 52 \/ 90 100 50 $$ WAZ556-282300- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 320 AM PDT Thu Oct 28 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog in the morning. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming north after midnight. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellevue 62 48 52 \/ 90 100 50 $$ WAZ555-282300- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 320 AM PDT Thu Oct 28 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon. Rain late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog late in the evening. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming northwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. East wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 62 46 53 \/ 100 100 60 Enumclaw 63 45 50 \/ 90 100 60 North Bend 64 45 53 \/ 100 100 60 $$ WAZ503-282300- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 320 AM PDT Thu Oct 28 2021 .TODAY...Rain. Patchy fog late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs near 50. West wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellingham 56 45 52 \/ 100 80 20 Sumas 54 44 51 \/ 100 90 30 $$ WAZ506-282300- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 320 AM PDT Thu Oct 28 2021 .TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. A chance of rain in the morning. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. North wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Anacortes 57 45 53 \/ 100 90 20 Mount Vernon 61 45 53 \/ 100 90 20 $$ WAZ001-282300- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 320 AM PDT Thu Oct 28 2021 .TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the 50s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. North wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 56 42 55 \/ 100 80 10 Eastsound 54 45 51 \/ 100 80 10 $$ WAZ510-282300- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 320 AM PDT Thu Oct 28 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the late morning and early afternoon. Rain late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. A chance of rain in the morning. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 58 45 53 \/ 90 90 20 Port Townsend 58 44 52 \/ 90 90 20 $$ WAZ511-282300- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 320 AM PDT Thu Oct 28 2021 .TODAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. A chance of rain in the morning. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming east in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Shelton 60 45 53 \/ 100 100 30 $$ WAZ504-282300- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 320 AM PDT Thu Oct 28 2021 .TODAY...Windy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely early in the afternoon. Rain late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain until early morning, then rain likely in the morning. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Chehalis 62 46 55 \/ 90 100 30 Olympia 62 45 54 \/ 100 100 30 $$ WAZ512-282300- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 320 AM PDT Thu Oct 28 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely late in the morning. Rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs near 60. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. A chance of rain in the morning. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight, Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. $$ WAZ514-282300- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 320 AM PDT Thu Oct 28 2021 .TODAY...Rain. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight, Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 56 42 52 \/ 100 80 10 Sequim 56 41 53 \/ 90 80 20 $$ WAZ515-282300- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 320 AM PDT Thu Oct 28 2021 .TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the 50s. East wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain late in the evening. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Sekiu 56 43 52 \/ 100 70 0 $$ WAZ517-282300- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 320 AM PDT Thu Oct 28 2021 .TODAY...Windy, rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 20 to 30 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 45 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely in the late evening and early morning. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 60 47 55 \/ 100 100 10 $$ WAZ516-282300- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 320 AM PDT Thu Oct 28 2021 .TODAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain late in the evening. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40. .MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Forks 59 42 55 \/ 100 80 0 $$ WAZ513-282300- Olympics- 320 AM PDT Thu Oct 28 2021 .TODAY...Rain. Snow level near 9000 feet. Rain may be heavy at times. Rainfall amounts three inches or more possible. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow likely in the late evening and early morning. A chance of rain and snow in the morning. Snow level near 7500 feet decreasing to 5000 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 4500 feet increasing to 5500 feet after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet increasing to 9500 feet in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 10000 feet. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 8000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 43 29 36 \/ 100 80 10 $$ WAZ567-282300- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 320 AM PDT Thu Oct 28 2021 .TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 8500 feet. Rain may be heavy at times. Rainfall amounts three inches or more possible. No snow accumulation. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening. Rain and snow likely after midnight. Patchy dense fog in the late evening and early morning. Snow level near 7500 feet decreasing to 5000 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning. Snow level near 3500 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 3500 feet. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet increasing to 6500 feet in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 6000 feet. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 7500 feet. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 5000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 42 32 34 \/ 100 100 30 $$ WAZ568-282300- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 320 AM PDT Thu Oct 28 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Rain and snow. Snow level near 9000 feet. Rainfall amounts three inches or more possible. No snow accumulation. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind in the passes 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Patchy dense fog in the late evening and early morning. Snow level near 9000 feet decreasing to 6500 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. No snow accumulation. Southwest wind in the passes 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west around 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 4000 feet. North wind in the passes to 10 mph becoming east around 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet increasing to 8000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 7000 feet. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 8000 feet. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 5500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 51 37 41 \/ 100 100 50 Stevens Pass 46 33 36 \/ 100 100 40 $$ WAZ569-282300- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 320 AM PDT Thu Oct 28 2021 .TODAY...Rain likely in the morning. Snow through the day. Rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. No snow accumulation. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 9000 feet. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. No snow accumulation. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 5000 feet increasing to 6000 feet after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet increasing to 9000 feet in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 7500 feet. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet increasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 6000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. 