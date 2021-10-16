WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 16, 2021 _____ 065 FPUS56 KSEW 162206 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 305 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday. WAZ558-171100- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 305 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the 50s. Light wind. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Seattle 51 58 45 55 \/ 20 50 50 20 $$ WAZ559-171100- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 305 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. South wind to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 50. .FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bremerton 50 55 43 55 \/ 30 70 40 10 $$ WAZ507-171100- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 305 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows near 50. .FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Edmonds 52 57 46 53 \/ 20 50 50 10 Everett 50 57 45 53 \/ 20 50 50 10 $$ WAZ509-171100- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 305 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming south to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the 50s. Light wind. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 50. .FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Puyallup 50 59 45 56 \/ 10 70 50 10 Tacoma 50 58 44 55 \/ 20 70 50 10 $$ WAZ556-171100- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 305 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. Southwest wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60. South wind to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the 50s. Light wind. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows near 50. .FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellevue 52 59 47 55 \/ 20 40 50 20 $$ WAZ555-171100- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 305 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the 50s. Light wind. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 50 61 45 55 \/ 10 40 50 20 Enumclaw 47 58 42 52 \/ 10 50 50 20 North Bend 48 62 44 55 \/ 10 30 50 20 $$ WAZ503-171100- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 305 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming north to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows near 50. .FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bellingham 51 58 45 55 \/ 30 80 40 10 Sumas 50 58 44 56 \/ 40 80 40 10 $$ WAZ506-171100- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 305 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind becoming east to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows near 50. .FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Anacortes 50 57 45 55 \/ 30 80 40 10 Mount Vernon 52 60 45 58 \/ 20 80 40 10 $$ WAZ001-171100- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 305 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph in the evening becoming light. .SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. West wind around 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming east around 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 46 57 41 57 \/ 30 80 40 10 Eastsound 48 54 45 54 \/ 40 90 40 10 $$ WAZ510-171100- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 305 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 51 57 45 55 \/ 20 80 40 10 Port Townsend 48 56 43 54 \/ 20 80 40 10 $$ WAZ511-171100- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 305 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Shelton 49 55 42 56 \/ 40 80 40 20 $$ WAZ504-171100- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 305 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50. South wind to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Chehalis 50 56 42 57 \/ 20 80 40 10 Olympia 48 57 40 57 \/ 20 80 40 10 $$ WAZ512-171100- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 305 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 40. West wind to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind becoming east to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. $$ WAZ514-171100- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 305 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. .SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Light wind. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 46 55 40 53 \/ 60 80 30 0 Sequim 45 56 40 54 \/ 40 80 30 0 $$ WAZ515-171100- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 305 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. .SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows near 40. Wind variable to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Sekiu 47 54 42 53 \/ 100 50 20 10 $$ WAZ517-171100- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 305 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east with gusts to 25 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the 40s. .THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 51 56 45 55 \/ 80 90 30 10 $$ WAZ516-171100- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 305 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east to 10 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Forks 47 56 41 57 \/ 100 60 10 10 $$ WAZ513-171100- Olympics- 305 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 7500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet decreasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Snow level near 4000 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet. .SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 36 39 29 38 \/ 60 70 20 0 $$ WAZ567-171100- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 305 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet. No snow accumulation. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Snow level near 5000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 8000 feet. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 40 44 35 39 \/ 30 70 40 10 $$ WAZ568-171100- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 305 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet. Light wind in the passes. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 50. Light wind in the passes. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet. Light wind in the passes. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Snow level near 5000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 40. Light wind in the passes becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet. Light wind in the passes becoming north to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 8000 feet. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 38 53 36 43 \/ 10 30 40 10 Stevens Pass 38 47 34 39 \/ 10 30 30 10 $$ WAZ569-171100- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 305 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level near 5000 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 8500 feet. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. 