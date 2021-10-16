WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 16, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

305 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday.

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

305 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the 50s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 51 58 45 55 / 20 50 50 20

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

305 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows near 50. South wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind around 10 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southeast wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 50 55 43 55 / 30 70 40 10

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

305 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 52 57 46 53 / 20 50 50 10

Everett 50 57 45 53 / 20 50 50 10

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

305 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.

Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming south to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the 50s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Southeast wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 50 59 45 56 / 10 70 50 10

Tacoma 50 58 44 55 / 20 70 50 10

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

305 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.

Southwest wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60. South wind to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the 50s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain at times in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 52 59 47 55 / 20 40 50 20

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

305 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming southeast

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60. Southeast wind to

10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the 50s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind to 10 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 50 61 45 55 / 10 40 50 20

Enumclaw 47 58 42 52 / 10 50 50 20

North Bend 48 62 44 55 / 10 30 50 20

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

305 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

near 50. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming

north to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 51 58 45 55 / 30 80 40 10

Sumas 50 58 44 56 / 40 80 40 10

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

305 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 50. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Light wind becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 50 57 45 55 / 30 80 40 10

Mount Vernon 52 60 45 58 / 20 80 40 10

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

305 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

South wind 10 to 20 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind to 10 mph becoming

south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. West wind

around 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. South wind to

10 mph becoming east around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 46 57 41 57 / 30 80 40 10

Eastsound 48 54 45 54 / 40 90 40 10

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

305 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind to 10 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 51 57 45 55 / 20 80 40 10

Port Townsend 48 56 43 54 / 20 80 40 10

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

305 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming

south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 49 55 42 56 / 40 80 40 20

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

305 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Lows near 50. South wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming

south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 50 56 42 57 / 20 80 40 10

Olympia 48 57 40 57 / 20 80 40 10

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

305 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

South wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows near 40. West wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming

southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Light wind becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

305 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Wind variable to

10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the 50s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 46 55 40 53 / 60 80 30 0

Sequim 45 56 40 54 / 40 80 30 0

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

305 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the 40s.

Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Wind variable to 10 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows near 40. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 47 54 42 53 / 100 50 20 10

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

305 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter

of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming

west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming east with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 51 56 45 55 / 80 90 30 10

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

305 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.

Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible. Lows in the 40s.

South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind

10 to 20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 47 56 41 57 / 100 60 10 10

Olympics-

305 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

7500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. No

snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet

decreasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 36 39 29 38 / 60 70 20 0

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

305 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

6500 feet. No snow accumulation.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 5500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 40 44 35 39 / 30 70 40 10

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

305 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Snow level near 7000 feet. Light wind in the passes.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 6500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 50. Light

wind in the passes.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 5000 feet. Light wind in the passes.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Snow level near 5000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures

near 40. Light wind in the passes becoming northwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

Light wind in the passes becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 6000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 38 53 36 43 / 10 30 40 10

Stevens Pass 38 47 34 39 / 10 30 30 10

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

305 PM PDT Sat Oct 16 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near

6500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level

near 5000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 6000 feet.

