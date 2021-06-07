WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 6, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

404 AM PDT Mon Jun 7 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

404 AM PDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 60s. North wind

to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 60s. Southwest

wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 63 47 67 / 60 30 60

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

404 AM PDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light

wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the 40s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 60s. Light wind

becoming northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 60s. Light wind

becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near

50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 62 45 65 / 50 20 60

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

404 AM PDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the 40s to lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

60s. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 62 47 65 / 60 30 60

Everett 61 46 65 / 60 20 50

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

404 AM PDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 60s. Light wind

becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 40s. West

wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 60s. Southwest

wind around 10 mph becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near

50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 64 46 66 / 60 30 60

Tacoma 63 45 66 / 50 30 60

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

404 AM PDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Light wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 64 47 67 / 60 30 60

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

404 AM PDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.TODAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 60s. Light wind

becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

60s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 64 45 67 / 60 20 60

Enumclaw 61 43 64 / 50 30 70

North Bend 65 44 68 / 50 30 60

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

404 AM PDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 61 45 65 / 60 20 40

Sumas 63 44 67 / 40 20 40

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

404 AM PDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows near

50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 61 46 63 / 60 20 50

Mount Vernon 64 45 67 / 60 20 40

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

404 AM PDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then sunny with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind

to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

60s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 60s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 62 44 65 / 60 20 60

Eastsound 60 48 63 / 60 20 60

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

404 AM PDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph

or less after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

60s. West wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

60s. West wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 60 47 61 / 60 20 50

Port Townsend 60 45 61 / 60 20 50

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

404 AM PDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the 40s. West wind to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 60s. Light wind

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 40s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 62 42 66 / 30 20 60

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

404 AM PDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 60s. Light wind

becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 61 43 65 / 40 30 50

Olympia 62 41 66 / 40 20 50

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

404 AM PDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. West wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming

west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 60s. Light wind

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

404 AM PDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the 40s. West wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near

60. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near

60. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

near 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 57 45 59 / 30 20 50

Sequim 59 43 61 / 40 20 40

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

404 AM PDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the 50s

to lower 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to

10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near

60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

near 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 56 44 58 / 30 20 50

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

404 AM PDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or

less in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the 40s. Northwest

wind around 10 mph becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 58 45 60 / 40 20 50

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

404 AM PDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the 50s

to lower 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near

60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 59 42 61 / 30 20 40

Olympics-

404 AM PDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

4500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 4500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Snow level near

4500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level

near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 4500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level

near 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

7000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 41 33 44 / 30 20 40

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

404 AM PDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

4500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 5000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 5500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 5500 feet increasing to 6500 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

8500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 44 34 49 / 40 20 50

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

404 AM PDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

4000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 50. West wind in the

passes to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near 5000 feet.

Light wind in the passes.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 5500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid

50s. Light wind in the passes.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 6000 feet. Light wind in the passes.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 5000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid

50s. Light wind in the passes.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near

5500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 5500 feet increasing to 6500 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

7500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

8500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 52 34 55 / 50 20 60

Stevens Pass 48 33 52 / 50 20 40

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

404 AM PDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near

4500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

5500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

5500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Snow level near 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet

increasing to 7000 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

7500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

7500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level

near 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

8500 feet.

