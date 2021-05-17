WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 16, 2021 _____ 077 FPUS56 KSEW 171008 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 306 AM PDT Mon May 17 2021 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Tuesday. WAZ558-172300- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 306 AM PDT Mon May 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. A slight chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Seattle 64 45 59 / 30 90 80 $$ WAZ559-172300- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 306 AM PDT Mon May 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain at times late in the evening. A chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bremerton 61 42 58 / 40 90 80 $$ WAZ507-172300- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 306 AM PDT Mon May 17 2021 .TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely late in the morning. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely late in the evening. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Edmonds 62 45 57 / 50 90 80 Everett 61 44 56 / 60 90 80 $$ WAZ509-172300- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 306 AM PDT Mon May 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain at times late in the evening. A chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs near 60. Light wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Puyallup 65 44 59 / 20 90 80 Tacoma 63 43 59 / 20 90 80 $$ WAZ556-172300- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 306 AM PDT Mon May 17 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. A slight chance of rain early in the afternoon, then a chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain at times late in the evening. Showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs near 60. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs near 70. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bellevue 64 45 59 / 30 90 90 $$ WAZ555-172300- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 306 AM PDT Mon May 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. A slight chance of rain early in the afternoon, then a chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows near 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 66 43 57 / 50 90 90 Enumclaw 63 41 56 / 20 90 90 North Bend 66 43 59 / 30 90 90 $$ WAZ503-172300- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 306 AM PDT Mon May 17 2021 .TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning. Rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Showers likely until late afternoon, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bellingham 61 45 57 / 70 90 70 Sumas 62 44 57 / 70 90 70 $$ WAZ506-172300- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 306 AM PDT Mon May 17 2021 .TODAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Windy. Rain at times in the evening, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. .SUNDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Anacortes 60 45 56 / 70 90 70 Mount Vernon 62 44 59 / 70 90 80 $$ WAZ001-172300- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 306 AM PDT Mon May 17 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon. Rain likely late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 40s. West wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind around 10 mph becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. .SUNDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 61 41 59 / 70 80 70 Eastsound 58 45 55 / 70 90 70 $$ WAZ510-172300- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 306 AM PDT Mon May 17 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain until late afternoon, then rain likely late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain showers likely until late afternoon, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. .SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 59 46 56 / 70 90 70 Port Townsend 59 42 54 / 70 80 70 $$ WAZ511-172300- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 306 AM PDT Mon May 17 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon, then a chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times late in the evening. A chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .TUESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. North wind 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Shelton 61 41 59 / 40 90 80 $$ WAZ504-172300- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 306 AM PDT Mon May 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain at times late in the evening. A chance of rain showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs near 60. South wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs near 70. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Chehalis 63 42 58 / 20 90 80 Olympia 63 40 59 / 20 90 80 $$ WAZ512-172300- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 306 AM PDT Mon May 17 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain early in the afternoon. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs near 60. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. $$ WAZ514-172300- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 306 AM PDT Mon May 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon. Rain likely late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 60. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Breezy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 58 42 54 / 70 90 70 Sequim 60 39 56 / 70 80 70 $$ WAZ515-172300- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 306 AM PDT Mon May 17 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then a chance of rain early in the afternoon. Rain at times late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely late in the evening. A chance of rain showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. A slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Sekiu 55 41 51 / 80 90 60 $$ WAZ517-172300- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 306 AM PDT Mon May 17 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then a slight chance of rain early in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely late in the evening. A chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph. .TUESDAY...Showers likely until late afternoon, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs near 60. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 55 45 53 / 60 100 70 $$ WAZ516-172300- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 306 AM PDT Mon May 17 2021 .TODAY...A slight chance of rain late in the morning. A chance of rain early in the afternoon, then rain at times late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely late in the evening. A chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west after midnight. Gusts to 35 mph. .TUESDAY...Showers likely until late afternoon, then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming northwest with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs near 60. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Forks 55 41 54 / 90 100 70 $$ WAZ513-172300- Olympics- 306 AM PDT Mon May 17 2021 .TODAY...A slight chance of rain until late afternoon. A slight chance of snow early in the afternoon, then rain and snow likely late in the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet decreasing to 3500 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 1 inch. .TUESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Rain showers likely through the day. Snow showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 2 inches. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 7000 feet. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Snow level near 6500 feet. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 45 27 38 / 60 80 50 $$ WAZ567-172300- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 306 AM PDT Mon May 17 2021 .TODAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. No snow accumulation. .TONIGHT...A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow late in the evening. Rain showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet decreasing to 4500 feet after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. .TUESDAY...Showers through the day. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 6 inches. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Snow level near 3500 feet. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms and showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 45 31 38 / 70 100 90 $$ WAZ568-172300- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 306 AM PDT Mon May 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain until late afternoon. A slight chance of snow in the afternoon. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain, snow and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet decreasing to 4500 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest with gusts to 25 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers through the day. Snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. West wind in the passes around 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind in the passes becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Snow level near 3500 feet. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Snow level near 6500 feet. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 55 33 45 / 20 80 80 Stevens Pass 52 32 42 / 20 80 70 $$ WAZ569-172300- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 306 AM PDT Mon May 17 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow late in the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet. Freezing level near 10000 feet in the morning. .TONIGHT...Snow in the evening. Rain at times. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 6500 feet decreasing to 4500 feet after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. .TUESDAY...Showers through the day. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 4 inches. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Snow level near 5000 feet. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Snow level near 6000 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet.