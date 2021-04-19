WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 18, 2021 _____ 388 FPUS56 KSEW 191006 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 305 AM PDT Mon Apr 19 2021 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Tuesday. WAZ558-192300- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 305 AM PDT Mon Apr 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. East wind to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Seattle 72 47 71 / 0 0 10 $$ WAZ559-192300- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 305 AM PDT Mon Apr 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bremerton 71 45 70 / 0 10 10 $$ WAZ507-192300- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 305 AM PDT Mon Apr 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. North wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. East wind to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming north to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Edmonds 68 46 65 / 0 0 0 Everett 70 45 66 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ509-192300- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 305 AM PDT Mon Apr 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. North wind to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Puyallup 73 44 72 / 0 0 10 Tacoma 72 43 72 / 0 0 10 $$ WAZ556-192300- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 305 AM PDT Mon Apr 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. North wind to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bellevue 72 45 71 / 0 0 10 $$ WAZ555-192300- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 305 AM PDT Mon Apr 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. North wind around 10 mph becoming east to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 73 46 72 / 0 0 10 Enumclaw 71 42 71 / 0 0 10 North Bend 74 44 74 / 0 0 10 $$ WAZ503-192300- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 305 AM PDT Mon Apr 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bellingham 69 43 66 / 0 0 0 Sumas 72 44 70 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ506-192300- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 305 AM PDT Mon Apr 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. North wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Anacortes 65 45 62 / 0 0 0 Mount Vernon 72 44 69 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ001-192300- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 305 AM PDT Mon Apr 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. North wind to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 66 44 64 / 0 0 0 Eastsound 62 46 59 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ510-192300- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 305 AM PDT Mon Apr 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. North wind to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 64 45 61 / 0 0 0 Port Townsend 67 44 62 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ511-192300- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 305 AM PDT Mon Apr 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Shelton 72 42 73 / 0 10 10 $$ WAZ504-192300- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 305 AM PDT Mon Apr 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. North wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Chehalis 74 41 74 / 0 10 0 Olympia 73 41 74 / 0 10 0 $$ WAZ512-192300- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 305 AM PDT Mon Apr 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. East wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind around 10 mph becoming southwest to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. $$ WAZ514-192300- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 305 AM PDT Mon Apr 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 63 44 64 / 0 0 0 Sequim 68 43 66 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ515-192300- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 305 AM PDT Mon Apr 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. East wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Sekiu 64 44 62 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ517-192300- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 305 AM PDT Mon Apr 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the 60s. North wind to 10 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 63 45 63 / 0 10 0 $$ WAZ516-192300- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 305 AM PDT Mon Apr 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Forks 64 41 63 / 0 10 0 $$ WAZ513-192300- Olympics- 305 AM PDT Mon Apr 19 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 8000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near 4500 feet. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 51 37 51 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ567-192300- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 305 AM PDT Mon Apr 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 7500 feet. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 8000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Snow level near 6000 feet. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 5500 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near 4500 feet. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 51 38 53 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ568-192300- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 305 AM PDT Mon Apr 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 50s. East wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 7500 feet. Southeast wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind in the passes to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 8000 feet. West wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 60. North wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 8500 feet. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near 4500 feet. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 56 34 60 / 0 0 10 Stevens Pass 51 32 54 / 0 0 0 $$ WAZ569-192300- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 305 AM PDT Mon Apr 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 8000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 6000 feet. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near 4500 feet. $$