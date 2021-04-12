WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 11, 2021

_____

880 FPUS56 KSEW 120957

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

256 AM PDT Mon Apr 12 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

WAZ558-122300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

256 AM PDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North wind

10 to 20 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Gusts to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. North wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 60 39 64 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ559-122300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

256 AM PDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. North wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. North wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 58 39 61 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ507-122300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

256 AM PDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming north 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or

less after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 56 40 60 / 0 0 0

Everett 56 37 59 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ509-122300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

256 AM PDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs near 60.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. North wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 61 38 65 / 0 0 0

Tacoma 59 37 63 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ556-122300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

256 AM PDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs near 60. North

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 60 38 63 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ555-122300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

256 AM PDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in

the afternoon, Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. North wind

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North wind

10 to 20 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Gusts to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 62 38 65 / 0 10 0

Enumclaw 60 36 62 / 0 0 0

North Bend 62 37 64 / 0 10 0

$$

WAZ503-122300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

256 AM PDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 60 38 63 / 0 0 0

Sumas 60 38 65 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ506-122300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

256 AM PDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming east 10 to 20 mph after

midnight, Gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 57 39 59 / 0 0 0

Mount Vernon 61 38 64 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ001-122300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

256 AM PDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the 50s.

North wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 55 39 58 / 0 0 0

Eastsound 53 41 55 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ510-122300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

256 AM PDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 57 39 59 / 0 0 0

Port Townsend 54 39 58 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ511-122300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

256 AM PDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Gusts

to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 61 39 63 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ504-122300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

256 AM PDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the

afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North wind 10 to

20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. North wind

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 61 36 64 / 0 0 0

Olympia 61 34 64 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ512-122300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

256 AM PDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

$$

WAZ514-122300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

256 AM PDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 55 36 59 / 0 0 0

Sequim 55 37 59 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ515-122300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

256 AM PDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind

10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 54 40 58 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ517-122300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

256 AM PDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph increasing to west 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 60 42 62 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ516-122300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

256 AM PDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the 50s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northeast

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 58 36 62 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ513-122300-

Olympics-

256 AM PDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Freezing level near

4000 feet increasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 38 26 42 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ567-122300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

256 AM PDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. A slight

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Snow level near

3000 feet in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Freezing level

near 3500 feet in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 2500 feet. No snow accumulation.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet increasing to

6000 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 41 27 46 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ568-122300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

256 AM PDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet in the afternoon. Freezing

level near 4000 feet in the morning. Afternoon pass temperatures

in the mid to upper 40s. East wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 2500 feet. East wind in the passes 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet increasing to

5500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures near 50.

East wind in the passes 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 6000 feet. Northeast

wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the lower to mid 50s. East wind in the passes

10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 48 29 50 / 10 10 0

Stevens Pass 44 27 47 / 10 10 0

$$

WAZ569-122300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

256 AM PDT Mon Apr 12 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet increasing to

5000 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Snow

level near 3000 feet. No snow accumulation.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet increasing to

5000 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet increasing to

6500 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

$$

_____

