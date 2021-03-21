WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 20, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

201 AM PDT Sun Mar 21 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

WAZ558-212300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

201 AM PDT Sun Mar 21 2021

.TODAY...A slight chance of rain late in the morning. Rain likely

early in the afternoon, then rain at times late in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. A chance of rain in the morning. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. South

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 47 40 50 / 90 90 40

WAZ559-212300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

201 AM PDT Sun Mar 21 2021

.TODAY...A slight chance of rain late in the morning. Rain likely

early in the afternoon, then rain at times late in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. Light wind

becoming northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 45 36 49 / 90 90 30

WAZ507-212300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

201 AM PDT Sun Mar 21 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain at

times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain at times. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 15 to

30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 46 40 49 / 80 90 30

Everett 45 38 48 / 80 90 30

WAZ509-212300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

201 AM PDT Sun Mar 21 2021

.TODAY...A slight chance of rain late in the morning. A chance of

rain early in the afternoon, then rain at times late in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. A chance of rain in the morning. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. South

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 48 40 51 / 80 100 40

Tacoma 47 38 50 / 90 100 40

WAZ556-212300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

201 AM PDT Sun Mar 21 2021

.TODAY...A slight chance of rain late in the morning. Rain likely

early in the afternoon, then rain at times late in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 46 40 49 / 90 90 40

WAZ555-212300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

201 AM PDT Sun Mar 21 2021

.TODAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the late morning and early afternoon. Rain at times late

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s

to lower 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in

the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 46 39 48 / 90 100 60

Enumclaw 45 37 47 / 90 100 50

North Bend 46 38 49 / 90 100 50

WAZ503-212300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

201 AM PDT Sun Mar 21 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 15 to

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near

40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 46 38 49 / 90 90 20

Sumas 45 38 49 / 90 90 30

WAZ506-212300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

201 AM PDT Sun Mar 21 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. A chance of rain in the morning. Rainfall amounts

a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East

wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near

40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 47 40 48 / 80 80 10

Mount Vernon 47 39 51 / 80 80 20

WAZ001-212300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

201 AM PDT Sun Mar 21 2021

.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain at times late

in the morning. Rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Rain at times

in the evening, then rain likely late in the evening. A chance of

rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to

20 mph becoming west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain

in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near

40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near

40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 47 36 50 / 90 80 10

Eastsound 45 39 47 / 90 80 10

WAZ510-212300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

201 AM PDT Sun Mar 21 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain late in the morning. Rain likely in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain likely until early morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. West

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. West wind to 10 mph

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near

40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 49 41 50 / 80 80 10

Port Townsend 48 38 49 / 70 90 10

WAZ511-212300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

201 AM PDT Sun Mar 21 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. A slight chance of rain late in the morning. A

chance of rain early in the afternoon, then rain at times late in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain at times in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph becoming west to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South

wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 46 37 51 / 100 100 30

WAZ504-212300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

201 AM PDT Sun Mar 21 2021

.TODAY...A slight chance of rain late in the morning. A chance of

rain early in the afternoon, then rain at times late in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.

A chance of rain in the morning. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. West wind to

10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in

the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 47 39 51 / 90 100 30

Olympia 47 36 51 / 100 100 30

WAZ512-212300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

201 AM PDT Sun Mar 21 2021

.TODAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of

rain late in the morning. Rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southwest

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after

midnight. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs near 50. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West

wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

WAZ514-212300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

201 AM PDT Sun Mar 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain until late afternoon, then

rain likely late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then a chance of rain in

the late evening and early morning. A slight chance of rain in

the morning. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch

likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 48 36 49 / 80 90 10

Sequim 49 35 50 / 80 80 10

WAZ515-212300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

201 AM PDT Sun Mar 21 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain late in the

evening. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts

a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming variable to

10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 46 38 47 / 100 90 10

WAZ517-212300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

201 AM PDT Sun Mar 21 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain late in the morning. Rain in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely late in

the evening. A chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming west

10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming north

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. Light wind becoming

southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near

40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 47 41 49 / 100 100 10

WAZ516-212300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

201 AM PDT Sun Mar 21 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph

increasing to south 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain

late in the evening. A slight chance of rain after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 47 37 48 / 100 90 10

WAZ513-212300-

Olympics-

201 AM PDT Sun Mar 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

2500 feet. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 1 inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge of 1 to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation near

Hurricane Ridge 1 to 3 inches.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge

up to 1 inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. Freezing level near

3000 feet in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. Snow may

be heavy at times in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 31 23 31 / 90 80 10

WAZ567-212300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

201 AM PDT Sun Mar 21 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

11 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet.

Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of

2 to 6 inches.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow until early morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow in the morning. Snow level near

2500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Snow

accumulation of 5 to 10 inches. Total snow accumulation 7 to

16 inches.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet in the afternoon. Freezing

level near 2500 feet in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow may

be heavy at times.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1500 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 31 25 32 / 90 100 40

WAZ568-212300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

201 AM PDT Sun Mar 21 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

11 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

lower to mid 30s. West wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 5 to 9 inches. Southwest

wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

2000 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Total snow

accumulation 9 to 17 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

mid 30s. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming west after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures near 40. Light wind in the passes.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 1500 feet increasing to 3000 feet in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 4000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 35 30 36 / 80 90 60

Stevens Pass 33 27 34 / 80 90 60

WAZ569-212300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

201 AM PDT Sun Mar 21 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

11 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow early in the afternoon. Rain and snow

late in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 7 to 12 inches. Total snow

accumulation 8 to 15 inches.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet increasing

to 4000 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level

near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2000 feet increasing to 3000 feet in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

