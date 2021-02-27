WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, February 26, 2021

_____

856 FPUS56 KSEW 271118

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

317 AM PST Sat Feb 27 2021

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

WAZ558-280000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

317 AM PST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind

to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs

near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 40. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming

southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 48 41 51 / 10 40 10

$$

WAZ559-280000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

317 AM PST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs near 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 40. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. South wind to

10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 47 38 49 / 10 40 10

$$

WAZ507-280000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

317 AM PST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Light wind becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 46 40 49 / 10 40 20

Everett 45 39 47 / 10 40 20

$$

WAZ509-280000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

317 AM PST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 40. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 48 40 52 / 10 40 10

Tacoma 47 40 50 / 10 40 10

$$

WAZ556-280000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

317 AM PST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West wind

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. South wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs

near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 40. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 47 40 50 / 10 50 20

$$

WAZ555-280000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

317 AM PST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming

south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 40. Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 45 38 49 / 10 60 30

Enumclaw 45 38 49 / 10 50 20

North Bend 46 38 49 / 10 50 30

$$

WAZ503-280000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

317 AM PST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper

30s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in

the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming east 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs near 50. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 45 38 47 / 10 50 30

Sumas 45 37 46 / 10 60 50

$$

WAZ506-280000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

317 AM PST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 45 39 48 / 10 50 20

Mount Vernon 47 38 49 / 10 50 20

$$

WAZ001-280000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

317 AM PST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the 40s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming

west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 45 37 48 / 10 40 20

Eastsound 44 38 46 / 10 50 30

$$

WAZ510-280000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

317 AM PST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, cloudy. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 15 to

25 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind

15 to 25 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. Southeast wind

10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 47 40 50 / 10 40 10

Port Townsend 46 38 50 / 10 30 10

$$

WAZ511-280000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

317 AM PST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows near 40. North part, south wind 10 to 20 mph. South part,

light wind becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 47 39 49 / 10 40 10

$$

WAZ504-280000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

317 AM PST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind

becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 48 40 50 / 10 30 10

Olympia 48 39 50 / 10 40 10

$$

WAZ512-280000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

317 AM PST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s. West wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs near 50. South wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows near 40. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming east after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light

wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

$$

WAZ514-280000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

317 AM PST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper

30s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. East wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light

wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

1500 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 46 36 50 / 10 40 10

Sequim 47 36 51 / 10 40 10

$$

WAZ515-280000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

317 AM PST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the afternoon. Snow level near 400 feet in the morning. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Wind variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Wind

variable to 10 mph increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 1500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 45 39 47 / 20 50 30

$$

WAZ517-280000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

317 AM PST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest with gusts to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 47 43 49 / 20 40 10

$$

WAZ516-280000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

317 AM PST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in

the 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a chance

of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in

the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 1500 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the mid

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 46 38 49 / 30 60 20

$$

WAZ513-280000-

Olympics-

317 AM PST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny with a slight chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near sea level increasing to 1500 feet in

the afternoon. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

3000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

2000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 1500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

3500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 3500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the

evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 30 24 35 / 10 40 20

$$

WAZ567-280000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

317 AM PST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet increasing

to 2000 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. A chance of snow.

Rain likely after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet increasing

to 1500 feet after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

near 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2500 feet decreasing to 1500 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 1000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1500 feet

increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

3000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 29 24 34 / 10 50 40

$$

WAZ568-280000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

317 AM PST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning.

Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Freezing level near 2500 feet

in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower 30s.

West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1500 feet. West wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning. Snow

level near 3000 feet. Freezing level near 4000 feet in the

afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 30s. West wind

in the passes around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. East wind in the

passes to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 2500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper

30s. East wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming west to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet decreasing to 1500 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1500 feet

increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 32 28 36 / 10 60 20

Stevens Pass 30 23 34 / 10 70 60

$$

WAZ569-280000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

317 AM PST Sat Feb 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 1500 feet increasing

to 3000 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Snow level near 3000 feet. Freezing level near 4500 feet

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 3000 feet in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 1500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1500 feet

increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4000 feet.

$$

_____

