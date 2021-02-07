WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 6, 2021 _____ 134 FPUS56 KSEW 071101 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 300 AM PST Sun Feb 7 2021 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Monday. WAZ558-080000- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 300 AM PST Sun Feb 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain early in the afternoon. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows near 30. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 40. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Seattle 46 34 43 / 40 40 10 $$ WAZ559-080000- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 300 AM PST Sun Feb 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain early in the afternoon. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain late in the evening. Partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 40. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 30. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bremerton 45 32 41 / 30 30 0 $$ WAZ507-080000- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 300 AM PST Sun Feb 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. A chance of snow late in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 40. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 22. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows 17 to 21. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Edmonds 45 34 42 / 40 40 10 Everett 43 33 40 / 50 40 10 $$ WAZ509-080000- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 300 AM PST Sun Feb 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain late in the evening. Partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 40. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Puyallup 46 33 44 / 50 40 10 Tacoma 45 32 43 / 40 30 10 $$ WAZ556-080000- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 300 AM PST Sun Feb 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain early in the afternoon. A chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 40. Northeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows 19 to 21. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bellevue 45 34 42 / 50 50 10 $$ WAZ555-080000- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 300 AM PST Sun Feb 7 2021 .TODAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon. Rain likely late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. A chance of snow in the late evening and early morning. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog in the morning. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 30. North wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows 19 to 23. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows 17 to 19. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 42 32 42 / 80 70 30 Enumclaw 41 31 40 / 60 50 10 North Bend 43 32 42 / 70 60 10 $$ WAZ503-080000- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 300 AM PST Sun Feb 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning. A chance of snow early in the afternoon. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of snow late in the evening. Snow level near 300 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the 30s to lower 40s. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows 14 to 18. .THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs near 30. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows 17 to 19. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bellingham 43 32 40 / 30 30 10 Sumas 41 29 38 / 40 30 20 $$ WAZ506-080000- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 300 AM PST Sun Feb 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming east after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 20. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows 17 to 21. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs near 40. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Anacortes 44 33 41 / 30 30 10 Mount Vernon 45 32 42 / 40 40 10 $$ WAZ001-080000- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 300 AM PST Sun Feb 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs near 40. Northeast wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northeast wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 23. .THURSDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 44 32 40 / 20 20 10 Eastsound 43 34 39 / 20 20 10 $$ WAZ510-080000- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 300 AM PST Sun Feb 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow late in the evening. Partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 40. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 46 35 43 / 30 30 10 Port Townsend 45 33 41 / 20 20 10 $$ WAZ511-080000- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 300 AM PST Sun Feb 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain early in the afternoon. A slight chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north with gusts to 25 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Shelton 44 30 43 / 40 20 0 $$ WAZ504-080000- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 300 AM PST Sun Feb 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain until early morning. A slight chance of snow late in the evening. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 30. North wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 40. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Chehalis 45 33 44 / 50 20 10 Olympia 45 31 44 / 50 20 10 $$ WAZ512-080000- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 300 AM PST Sun Feb 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain until late afternoon, then a slight chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West wind to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 40. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs near 40. $$ WAZ514-080000- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 300 AM PST Sun Feb 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 20. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows 19 to 21. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 45 30 42 / 20 10 0 Sequim 45 29 42 / 10 10 0 $$ WAZ515-080000- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 300 AM PST Sun Feb 7 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 23. .THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs near 30. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Sekiu 44 33 41 / 20 10 0 $$ WAZ516-080000- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 300 AM PST Sun Feb 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. A chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon, then a slight chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 40. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs near 40. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Forks 45 32 42 / 30 10 0 $$ WAZ517-080000- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 300 AM PST Sun Feb 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain late in the morning. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40. East wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 40. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. Highs near 40. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 45 36 43 / 30 20 10 $$ WAZ513-080000- Olympics- 300 AM PST Sun Feb 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning. A chance of rain and snow early in the afternoon, then a slight chance of rain and snow late in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet in the evening. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 1000 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 1000 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 1500 feet. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 1000 feet. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 26 14 25 / 20 10 0 $$ WAZ567-080000- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 300 AM PST Sun Feb 7 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 1000 feet. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. A slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow level near 200 feet. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow level near sea level. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near sea level. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow level near sea level. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 500 feet. .THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of snow in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 26 16 24 / 70 40 10 $$ WAZ568-080000- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 300 AM PST Sun Feb 7 2021 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 6 to 11 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures near 30. West wind in the passes around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet decreasing to 400 feet after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches. Total snow accumulation 9 to 18 inches. West wind in the passes around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after midnight. Light wind in the passes. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 30 23 28 / 70 70 10 Stevens Pass 27 19 25 / 80 60 10 $$ WAZ569-080000- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 300 AM PST Sun Feb 7 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 6 inches. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. A slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 1000 feet. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Freezing level near 500 feet in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow.