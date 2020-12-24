WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 23, 2020 _____ 163 FPUS56 KSEW 241150 ZFPSEW Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington National Weather Service Seattle WA 349 AM PST Thu Dec 24 2020 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Christmas Day. WAZ558-250000- Seattle and Vicinity- Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent 349 AM PST Thu Dec 24 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Seattle 47 36 46 / 0 0 70 $$ WAZ559-250000- Bremerton and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale 349 AM PST Thu Dec 24 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. South wind to 10 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bremerton 44 35 44 / 0 10 80 $$ WAZ507-250000- Everett and Vicinity- Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville, and Arlington 349 AM PST Thu Dec 24 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Edmonds 46 35 46 / 0 0 70 Everett 46 36 45 / 0 0 70 $$ WAZ509-250000- Tacoma Area- Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner 349 AM PST Thu Dec 24 2020 .TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming mostly cloudy late in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows near 30. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Puyallup 48 32 48 / 0 0 70 Tacoma 45 30 47 / 0 0 70 $$ WAZ556-250000- Bellevue and Vicinity- Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah 349 AM PST Thu Dec 24 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind to 10 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .SATURDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bellevue 47 36 47 / 0 0 70 $$ WAZ555-250000- East Puget Sound Lowlands- Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend, and Buckley 349 AM PST Thu Dec 24 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows near 40. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Gold Bar 49 38 47 / 0 0 70 Enumclaw 50 36 47 / 0 0 70 North Bend 50 37 46 / 0 0 70 $$ WAZ503-250000- Western Whatcom County- Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden 349 AM PST Thu Dec 24 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. East wind 15 to 25 mph becoming northeast 20 to 30 mph after midnight. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times in the evening, then showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. East wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Windy. Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Bellingham 45 32 48 / 0 0 60 Sumas 46 31 47 / 0 0 70 $$ WAZ506-250000- Western Skagit County- Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley, and Burlington 349 AM PST Thu Dec 24 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Anacortes 46 38 48 / 0 0 60 Mount Vernon 49 37 49 / 0 0 50 $$ WAZ001-250000- San Juan County- Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound, and Roche Harbor 349 AM PST Thu Dec 24 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Windy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Showers likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Friday Harbor 45 34 48 / 0 10 70 Eastsound 43 35 47 / 0 10 70 $$ WAZ510-250000- Admiralty Inlet Area- Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow 349 AM PST Thu Dec 24 2020 .TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Windy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Oak Harbor 48 38 50 / 0 0 60 Port Townsend 46 32 47 / 0 10 60 $$ WAZ511-250000- Hood Canal Area- Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon 349 AM PST Thu Dec 24 2020 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then rain showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Shelton 44 32 45 / 0 10 80 $$ WAZ504-250000- Southwest Interior- Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia, and Toledo 349 AM PST Thu Dec 24 2020 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Chehalis 47 32 47 / 0 0 70 Olympia 45 31 46 / 0 0 80 $$ WAZ512-250000- Lower Chehalis Valley Area- Including the city of Montesano 349 AM PST Thu Dec 24 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows near 40. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. .SATURDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. $$ WAZ514-250000- Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca- Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles 349 AM PST Thu Dec 24 2020 .TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming mostly cloudy late in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Breezy. Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Port Angeles 44 34 48 / 0 10 80 Sequim 46 30 49 / 0 10 70 $$ WAZ515-250000- Western Strait of Juan De Fuca- Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay 349 AM PST Thu Dec 24 2020 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then rain showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind 15 to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Sekiu 45 38 48 / 0 10 90 $$ WAZ516-250000- North Coast- Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks 349 AM PST Thu Dec 24 2020 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Breezy, rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind 20 to 30 mph becoming south 15 to 30 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Windy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Forks 50 40 50 / 0 50 90 $$ WAZ517-250000- Central Coast- Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport, and Ocean Shores 349 AM PST Thu Dec 24 2020 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Hoquiam 49 41 48 / 0 20 90 $$ WAZ513-250000- Olympics- 349 AM PST Thu Dec 24 2020 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8500 feet. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. Freezing level near 6500 feet in the evening. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 2 inches. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then showers after midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. .SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning. Snow level near 2500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4000 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet increasing to 4000 feet after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5000 feet. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Hurricane Ridge 36 25 33 / 0 10 80 $$ WAZ567-250000- Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties- Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete 349 AM PST Thu Dec 24 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet increasing to 6500 feet in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then showers after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet. .SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Mount Baker 39 30 36 / 0 0 70 $$ WAZ568-250000- Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties- Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index 349 AM PST Thu Dec 24 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet increasing to 6500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. East wind in the passes around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet. East wind in the passes around 10 mph. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Afternoon pass temperatures near 30. East wind in the passes around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then showers after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet decreasing to 2000 feet after midnight. East wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Showers. Snow level near 2500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 30. Southwest wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet. TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION Snoqualmie Pass 34 25 31 / 0 0 70 Stevens Pass 32 20 28 / 0 0 60 $$ WAZ569-250000- Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties- Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton 349 AM PST Thu Dec 24 2020 .TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then showers after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. .SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet. $$