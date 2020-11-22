WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 21, 2020

_____

066 FPUS56 KSEW 221114

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

313 AM PST Sun Nov 22 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

WAZ558-230000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

313 AM PST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. East wind

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 48 40 49 / 20 60 30

$$

WAZ559-230000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

313 AM PST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. South wind

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows near 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 45 39 47 / 30 60 30

$$

WAZ507-230000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

313 AM PST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows near 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 48 42 48 / 20 50 30

Everett 46 39 46 / 20 60 30

$$

WAZ509-230000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

313 AM PST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. East wind

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows near 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 49 39 49 / 20 60 40

Tacoma 48 39 49 / 30 60 40

$$

WAZ556-230000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

313 AM PST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. East wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows near 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 49 41 48 / 20 60 40

$$

WAZ555-230000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

313 AM PST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Light wind becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon, Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the

evening. Lows near 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 50 41 48 / 20 70 60

Enumclaw 49 38 48 / 20 60 60

North Bend 51 39 48 / 20 60 60

$$

WAZ503-230000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

313 AM PST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s.

Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. South wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 47 40 46 / 20 50 30

Sumas 47 38 45 / 20 50 40

$$

WAZ506-230000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

313 AM PST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.

South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to lower

50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast

wind 20 to 30 mph becoming south 20 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows near 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 48 40 47 / 30 50 30

Mount Vernon 49 40 49 / 20 50 30

$$

WAZ001-230000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

313 AM PST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or

less in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast

wind 20 to 35 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Gusts to

45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 47 39 47 / 30 50 30

Eastsound 44 40 44 / 30 50 30

$$

WAZ510-230000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

313 AM PST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing

to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph

increasing to southeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs

near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows near 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 49 42 50 / 30 50 30

Port Townsend 47 39 48 / 20 50 20

$$

WAZ511-230000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

313 AM PST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A

slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

half inch to one inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 15 to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 45 39 49 / 40 60 40

$$

WAZ504-230000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

313 AM PST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or

less in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 46 38 49 / 40 60 40

Olympia 46 38 48 / 40 60 40

$$

WAZ512-230000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

313 AM PST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. East wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows near 40. Southwest wind to 10 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. East wind

10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

near 40. East wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

WAZ514-230000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

313 AM PST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

40s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows near 40. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph increasing

to west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 47 38 48 / 30 50 20

Sequim 48 36 49 / 20 40 20

$$

WAZ515-230000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

313 AM PST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 47 40 48 / 50 60 30

$$

WAZ516-230000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

313 AM PST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Highs near 50. South

wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 48 40 50 / 50 60 30

$$

WAZ517-230000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

313 AM PST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50. East wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the 40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times

in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible. Highs near 50. South wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts to 45 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 48 42 50 / 60 70 40

$$

WAZ513-230000-

Olympics-

313 AM PST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 3000 feet increasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 3000 feet. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge around

2 inches. Total snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge 2 to

3 inches.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 3500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

5000 feet. Rainfall amounts one to three inches possible.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 4000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 34 27 34 / 40 60 30

$$

WAZ567-230000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

313 AM PST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow

accumulation around 1 inch.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 4000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch

possible.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet

decreasing to 2500 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 2000 feet increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 2500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 35 27 32 / 20 60 50

$$

WAZ568-230000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

313 AM PST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures

in the mid to upper 30s. Northeast wind in the passes around

10 mph becoming east to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow

accumulation around 1 inch. Light wind in the passes becoming

west to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

3000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Total snow

accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

lower to mid 30s. Light wind in the passes.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 3500 feet. West wind in the passes around 10 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch

possible. Afternoon pass temperatures near 40. Southwest wind in

the passes around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet

decreasing to 2500 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in

the evening. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2000 feet increasing to 3500 feet in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 38 31 36 / 20 70 70

Stevens Pass 34 27 33 / 10 60 50

$$

WAZ569-230000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

313 AM PST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

3000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Snow accumulation of 2 to 6 inches. Total snow

accumulation 3 to 8 inches.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 4000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 4500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet

decreasing to 3000 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 3500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 2000 feet increasing to 3500 feet in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 4000 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather