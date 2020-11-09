WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 8, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

340 AM PST Mon Nov 9 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

WAZ558-100000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

340 AM PST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind

10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. South

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 44 40 48 / 40 80 60

WAZ559-100000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

340 AM PST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or

less in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. North wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 43 36 48 / 40 80 60

WAZ507-100000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

340 AM PST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind to

10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 44 39 46 / 40 70 60

Everett 43 37 45 / 40 80 50

WAZ509-100000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

340 AM PST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at

times in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 46 39 49 / 20 80 60

Tacoma 45 38 48 / 30 80 60

WAZ556-100000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

340 AM PST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 44 39 47 / 40 80 60

WAZ555-100000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

340 AM PST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Light wind becoming

south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 44 37 44 / 30 80 80

Enumclaw 44 35 45 / 20 80 70

North Bend 45 35 47 / 30 80 70

WAZ503-100000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

340 AM PST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph becoming south after

midnight. Gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 44 35 46 / 40 80 20

Sumas 43 34 44 / 40 90 30

WAZ506-100000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

340 AM PST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph

becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 45 37 47 / 30 80 30

Mount Vernon 45 37 48 / 30 80 40

WAZ001-100000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

340 AM PST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. A

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain at times in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Southeast wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph

becoming west 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 47 36 49 / 40 80 30

Eastsound 44 38 45 / 40 80 30

WAZ510-100000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

340 AM PST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. A

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

Southeast wind 25 to 35 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Light wind becoming southeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 45 38 48 / 30 80 30

Port Townsend 45 36 47 / 30 70 40

WAZ511-100000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

340 AM PST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 30s to lower

40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the 30s. North wind to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 45 36 50 / 30 80 60

WAZ504-100000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

340 AM PST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. South wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 30s. South

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely until late afternoon, then rain

showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 46 37 50 / 20 90 70

Olympia 45 35 50 / 30 80 70

WAZ512-100000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

340 AM PST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. A

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

East wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind

15 to 25 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Highs near 50. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming

west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the 30s. West wind to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

WAZ514-100000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

340 AM PST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the

30s. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 46 36 47 / 50 80 40

Sequim 46 35 48 / 30 70 40

WAZ515-100000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

340 AM PST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Wind variable to

10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 47 39 48 / 70 90 30

WAZ516-100000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

340 AM PST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Lows near 40. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph

becoming west 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers until late

afternoon, then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 48 39 50 / 70 90 40

WAZ517-100000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

340 AM PST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Very windy. Rain in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Southeast wind 30 to 45 mph with gusts to 55 mph becoming west

15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs near 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 50 43 50 / 40 90 50

WAZ513-100000-

Olympics-

340 AM PST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. A

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

2000 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

3000 feet. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge of 1 to

2 inches.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers, snow showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms and showers in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

3500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

3500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 3000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

3000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 30 26 31 / 50 80 50

WAZ567-100000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

340 AM PST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1000 feet increasing to

1500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

2500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.

Snow may be heavy at times.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow

may be heavy at times.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

2000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 29 25 30 / 30 90 50

WAZ568-100000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

340 AM PST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 1500 feet in

the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper 20s to

mid 30s. Southwest wind in the passes to 10 mph becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 1500 feet increasing to

2500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches.

West wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming southwest after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 7 inches. Total snow accumulation 5 to

12 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 30s.

West wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 2000 feet. West wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West

wind in the passes around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

2500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.

Snow may be heavy at times.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow

may be heavy at times.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

3000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 34 28 35 / 20 80 70

Stevens Pass 29 25 31 / 30 90 70

WAZ569-100000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

340 AM PST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a slight

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

2000 feet in the afternoon. Freezing level near 2000 feet in the

morning.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 8 inches.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Snow level near 2500 feet. Snow accumulation

of 7 to 12 inches. Total snow accumulation 10 to 20 inches.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 2500 feet.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 3000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near

3500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow may be

heavy at times.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and

snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 3500 feet. Snow may

be heavy at times.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 4000 feet.

